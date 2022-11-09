Infragistics Delivers Lightening Fast RAD Development and New High Performance Blazor Data Grids in Infragistics Ultimate 22.2 UX/UI Toolkit Release

Cranbury, NJ, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infragistics, a leading global provider of tools and solutions to accelerate design and development, today announced the launch of Infragistics Ultimate 22.2, the company’s flagship UX and UI product for design and development teams. The newest release of Infragistics Ultimate delivers significant enhancements, including high speed RAD development with App Builder® and a brand-new set of high performance Blazor data grids.

High-performance data grids with interactive UX features are the cornerstone of every line of business application. With Ultimate 22.2, Infragistics delivers exactly what developers need to drive the highest customer satisfaction. Ultimate 22.2 includes four new grids – Data Grid, Tree Grid, Hierarchical Grid & Pivot Grid - for Blazor and Web Component development teams that cover any application scenario. Each grid is tailored to exceed expectations under the heaviest data demands, while giving users beautiful, Microsoft Outlook style interactions with full control over how they use data in any of the grids.

Infragistics App Builder includes full support Data Grid and Tree Grid configurations in Ultimate 22.2, including all new .NET Blazor code generation for grid configurations, plus all new code generation support for Web Component projects, and code generation from designs created in Figma. Alongside the new code generation capabilities, App Builder includes a host of new features, including enhanced charting support, updated layout features, new components, new app sharing features, and a new UX for column configuration. With column configuration, developers can customize everything from column title, column arrangement, pre-set data filters, show / hide columns, and more.

“Blazor is huge for .NET developers, and with Ultimate 22.2, our new Blazor grids exceed anything available on the market today. Feature complete data grids with full column and row-level virtualization means .NET developers are not limited in what they can deliver in their modern .NET web apps,” said Jason Beres, SVP Developer Tools, Infragistics. “Couple that with our commitment to web standards in our one-of-a-kind Web Components product, plus the RAD development capabilities in our low-code WYSIWYG App Builder, developers have everything they need to deliver error-free apps in any platform, 8x faster than hand coding.”

New Blazor Grids and Blazor Controls For All Data Scenarios

Ultimate 22.2 includes a full suite of modern grids, with the most features and best performance of any Blazor Grid on the market. The goal for our Blazor Grids was feature-parity with our market-leading Angular grids, plus parity with our award-winning Windows Forms and WPF grids. Features in the Ultimate 22.2 Ignite UI Blazor product include:

Four new brand-new grids: Flat Grid, Tree Grid, Hierarchical Grid and Pivot Grid.

Grid virtualization on rows and columns, data-entry support and every UX interaction, including Outlook Group-By, Sorting, Column Pinning, Column Moving, Multi-Level Layouts, Master-Detail Views, Hierarchical Views, and more, plus full theming and branding capabilities.

New Tabs control, Accordion control, Date Time Input control, and Select control.

Design-to-code with new Figma UI kits in the design system, including code-generation from designs created in Figma.

New Dependency-Free Web Components Grids, New Components, and App Builder Code Generation

For teams that do not want to depend on a specific framework, Infragistics delivers the only feature-complete Web Components product on the market today. Ignite UI Web Components includes dozens of UI controls, over 60 chart types, and a full suite of the most modern, high-performance grids. With Ultimate 22.2, the toolbox expands even further:

Brand-new Flat Grid, Hierarchical Grid, Tree Grid, and Pivot Grid.

Grids include virtualized Rows and Columns, Outlook Group By, Sorting, Column Pinning, Column Moving, Multi-Level Layouts, Master-Detail Views, Hierarchical Views and more, plus full theming and branding capabilities.

New Tabs control, Accordion control, Date Time Input control, Dialog control, and Select control.

Design and build apps in App Builder and get production-ready Web Components code in the new code-generation options in App Builder.

Design-to-code with new Figma UI kits in the design system, including code-generation from designs created in Figma.

Improved, More Powerful Charts

Ultimate 22.2 makes significant improvements in charts. This release includes another giant leap in chart capabilities, delivering amazing new features that continue to make Infragistics charts the most powerful and easiest to use charts available today.

New Chart Features Include:

Automatic responsive layouts for horizontal label rotation based on browser/screen size.

Automatic crosshair, animations and Y-Axis labels and label formatting.

Enhanced rendering for rounded labels on all platforms.

New API for Grouping, Sorting and Summarizing Category string and numeric values, eliminating the need to pre-aggregate or calculate chart data.

Ultimate 22.2 includes two additional notable features:

A major update to Ignite UI Angular with full support and new features for Angular 14. Ignite UI Angular is a complete library of over 50 Angular-native UI controls, including the fastest Angular data grid and 60+ high-performance charts.

The Indigo.Design System now includes full support for the Figma design tool, recently acquired by Adobe. With the new Figma support, design teams can use the UI kits from the Indigo.Design System in Figma to design their entire application experience, and then import those designs into App Builder. In App Builder, designers or developers can continue to refine their application experience and generate code from the Figma design when ready.

