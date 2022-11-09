Sophos Managed Detection and Response Reports Malicious Activity in 100% of MITRE ATT&CK Steps in First-Ever MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluation of Security Service Providers

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global leader in innovating and delivering cybersecurity as a service, today announced that Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR) successfully reported malicious activity across all 10 MITRE ATT&CK® steps in the first-ever independent MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® Evaluation for security service providers. Sophos MDR was evaluated with 15 vendors, excelling in its ability to detect sophisticated threats with speed and precision.

“The complexity and sophistication of today’s cyberthreats make it increasingly difficult for most organizations to manage it effectively on their own, and the need for managed security service partners that can not only proactively and in real-time detect threats but also respond to them on their behalf is critical,” said Mat Gangwer, vice president of operations for Sophos MDR. “MITRE Engenuity is fulfilling a vital industry need for threat-informed evaluation methodologies and publicly available results that enable organizations’ security leaders to assess managed services providers with transparency to ensure trust and alignment. Vendor participation is essential, as the only way we can improve industry defenses is in doing so collectively."

The MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluation for security service providers evaluated Sophos MDR and other vendors’ abilities to detect and analyze attack tactics and techniques simulating those used by OilRig, an Iranian government-affiliated threat actor – also known as APT34 and Helix Kitten. OilRig relies on social engineering, stolen credentials and supply chain attacks to target organizations across critical infrastructure, government, financial services, and other industries, and was chosen as the evaluation threat actor based on its evasion and persistence techniques, complexity and relevancy to industry. Unlike MITRE Engenuity’s ATT&CK Evaluations for Enterprise, which follow an open book methodology where participating vendors know in advance the adversary being emulated, the managed services evaluation did not disclose the adversary group or the technique scope.



More than 12,600 organizations rely on Sophos MDR for 24/7 threat hunting, detection and response delivered by an expert team as a fully-managed service. The recently expanded service now provides compatibility with third-party security technologies, integrating telemetry from endpoint, firewall, cloud, identity, email, and other vendor’s security solutions as part of the Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem.

About MITRE Engenuity

MITRE Engenuity, a subsidiary of MITRE, is a tech foundation for the public good. MITRE’s mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through our public-private partnerships and federally funded R&D centers, we work across government and in partnership with industry to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation.

MITRE Engenuity brings MITRE’s deep technical know-how and systems thinking to the private sector to solve complex challenges that government alone cannot solve. MITRE Engenuity catalyzes the collective R&D strength of the broader U.S. federal government, academia, and private sector to tackle national and global challenges, such as protecting critical infrastructure, creating a resilient semiconductor ecosystem, building a genomics center for public good, accelerating use case innovation in 5G, and democratizing threat-informed cyber defense. www.mitre-engenuity.org

About MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® Evaluations

ATT&CK® Evaluations (Evals) is built on the backbone of MITRE’s objective insight and conflict-free perspective. Cybersecurity vendors turn to the Evals program to improve their offerings and to provide defenders with insights into their product’s capabilities and performance. Evals enables defenders to make better informed decisions on how to leverage the products that secure their networks. The program follows a rigorous, transparent methodology, using a collaborative, threat-informed, purple-teaming approach that brings together vendors and MITRE experts to evaluate solutions within the context of ATT&CK. In line with MITRE Engenuity’s commitment to serve the public good, Evals results and threat emulation plans are freely accessible.

About Sophos

Sophos is a worldwide leader and innovator of advanced cybersecurity solutions, including Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and incident response services and a broad portfolio of endpoint, network, email, and cloud security technologies that help organizations defeat cyberattacks. As one of the largest pure-play cybersecurity providers, Sophos defends more than 500,000 organizations and more than 100 million users globally from active adversaries, ransomware, phishing, malware, and more. Sophos’ services and products connect through its cloud-based Sophos Central management console and are powered by Sophos X-Ops, the company’s cross-domain threat intelligence unit. Sophos X-Ops intelligence optimizes the entire Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, which includes a centralized data lake that leverages a rich set of open APIs available to customers, partners, developers, and other cybersecurity and information technology vendors. Sophos provides cybersecurity-as-a-service to organizations needing fully-managed, turnkey security solutions. Customers can also manage their cybersecurity directly with Sophos’ security operations platform or use a hybrid approach by supplementing their in-house teams with Sophos’ services, including threat hunting and remediation. Sophos sells through reseller partners and managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com.

