The 28th annual REALTORS Care® Blanket Drive Begins November 14

SURREY, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The REALTORS Care® Blanket Drive will combine its traditional collection and distribution of warm clothes and blankets this year with an online fundraiser for partner charities.



The REALTORS Care® Blanket Drive will run from November 14 to 21, 2022.

The 28-year-old campaign is a partnership among the Lower Mainland’s three real estate boards, the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (REBGV), the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board (FVREB), and the Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board (CADREB).

The public can drop donations off at one of these 100 plus participating real estate offices. Realtor volunteers then sort and deliver the donations to charities and organizations in the same area in which they were collected.

"With cold temperatures and increased precipitation forecast for November, our partner charities expect blankets and warm clothing to be in high demand across the region," said Daniel John, Chair, REBGV. "With the addition of our online fundraiser, people have different options to support this year’s campaign and lend a helping hand to those most in need within our communities.”

“Of the many charitable efforts our members take part in, the annual Blanket Drive is among the most rewarding,” said Sandra Benz, President of FVREB. “Each year, this simple yet essential act of providing blankets, clothing and other donations brings out vast numbers of volunteers who use their networks to bring warmth and comfort to our most vulnerable neighbours across the region.”

Since the Blanket Drive began, the program has helped more than 450,000 people in our communities keep warm and dry.

Items we’re looking for:

blankets, sleeping bags

warm clothing - coats, jeans, pants, sweaters

scarves, gloves, mitts, hats

socks (new)

underwear (new)



Each year, more than 18,000 Realtors in the region work with their clients and a network of charitable organizations in Lower Mainland communities to collect and distribute blankets and lightly used clothing to help more than 35,000 residents stay warm during the winter months.

Help spread the word about the REALTORS Care® Blanket Charity Drive! Visit www.facebook.com/BlanketDrive for shareable social media posts and other content.

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver and Fraser Valley Real Estate Boards are professional associations representing more than 18,000 REALTORS® who live and work in the Lower Mainland from Whistler to Abbotsford. The Boards provide a variety of member services, including the Multiple Listing Service®. For more information on real estate, statistics, and buying or selling a home, contact a local REALTOR® or visit www.rebgv.org or www.fvreb.bc.ca.

Contact

Craig Munn

VP, Communication and Events

Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver

604-730-3146

cmunn@rebgv.org

www.rebgv.org

Lilian Choi

Manager, Communications

604-930-7656

Fraser Valley Real Estate Board

lilian.choi@fvreb.bc.ca

www.fvreb.bc.ca

