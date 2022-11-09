Vishay Intertechnology Brings The DNA of tech™ to electronica 2022

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that at electronica 2022, taking place November 15-18 at the Trade Fair Centre in Munich, Germany, the company will be demonstrating how its portfolio of reliable and energy-efficient electronic components — known as The DNA of tech™ — is enabling the creation of next-generation products across a variety of sectors. Visitors to booth C4.476 will experience a wide range of the company’s solutions in a series of demonstrations — from intelligent battery shunts to on-board chargers, energy harvesting, a direct inverter, inductive solutions for GaN DC/DC converters, a collaborative robot (cobot), and much more. Silicon carbide (SiC) technology that comes to Vishay through its recent acquisition of MaxPower Semiconductor plays a key role in enabling a demonstration of a power stage for a heat pump using a complete Vishay solution.



At electronica 2022, demonstrations in Vishay’s booth will showcase the company’s breadth of components — diodes, MOSFETs, power ICs, optoelectronics, resistors, inductors, and capacitors — performing at their very best and working together to enable innovation in electric mobility, industrial IoT, sustainability, smart energy, sensors, and connectivity applications.

Highlights will include demos that address automotive and industrial applications, including:

An 800 V SiC MOSFET heat pump demo with a 100 % Vishay BOM; the 110 mm by 110 mm PCB leaves room for a controller IC and supplementary logic parts

A high voltage intelligent battery shunt for 400 V and 800 V batteries

A unidirectional, 11 kW three-phase AC on-board charger (OBC) with a BOM consisting of 90 % Vishay parts

A six-phase DC/DC converter for mild hybrid vehicles with 48 V boardnets that provides power to 12 V loads up to 3 kW with high efficiency to 97 %

A semiconductor-based, resettable eFuse for electric vehicles with 800 V batteries

A half-bridge design featuring Vishay MOSFETs with industry-low on-resistance, stabilizing aluminum capacitors, thin film resistors for voltage measurement, and a battery shunt. The design will feature chained lithium-ion batteries for the creation of any waveform, e.g., direct 230 VAC or a soft-start AC or DC

A V-harvester board featuring an e-peas controller and Vishay photodiodes and hybrid energy storage capacitors. The demonstration will show that the photodiodes can power a BTLE transmitter to send data to an Android device

A collaborative robot that serves visitors a tablet displaying an interactive 3D model of its own design, enabling a virtual tour of the board components

A human machine interface display featuring optical sensor interfaces and functions for display wake-up, force sensing and position sensing, touchless switches, and display brightness and color sensing



In addition, Vishay will be offering a variety of product-focused demonstrations highlighting microBUCK® and microBRICK® switching regulators; IHLE® series high current inductors; AEC-Q200 qualified CDMA and CDMM thick film dividers; and the THJP ThermaWick™ Thermal Jumper.

electronica is the world’s leading trade fair for components, systems, and applications. More information about visiting Vishay at electronica is available at https://www.vishay.com/en/landingpage/electronica2022/.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech™. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology. ThermaWick is a trademark and IHLE is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology. microBUCK and microBRICK are registered trademarks of Siliconix incorporated.

