Thor Equities Group Continues Industrial Expansion in Georgia

New York, NY, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thor Equities Group, a global leader in urban real estate development, leasing and management, is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 40-acre parcel in Adairsville, Georgia. Adjacent to Thor’s development of the Gordon Logistics Center, a 1,038,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility, Thor has the potential to develop an additional 450,000 square foot Class A industrial building on the new, bordering tract. This latest acquisition represents the fifth industrial investment in the past few months following acquisitions in Northern New Jersey, Los Angeles, Savannah, and Tampa.

At the intersection of Highway 41 and Trimble Hollow Road SE in Gordon County, 2334 Trimble Hollow Road offers a valuable location on the I-75N corridor with access to a large labor pool. The property is 60 miles from the center of Atlanta and therefore enables operators to access the ninth largest city in the US in one hour. Furthermore, the property’s proximity to I-75 and the new inland port located in Chatsworth, GA, allows future tenants to receive goods directly from the Port of Savannah.

“The acquisition in Adairsville reinforces our conviction in the industrial sector and demonstrates our ability to source opportunities in strategic markets. We see tremendous potential in this site and expect its advantageous location alongside I-75 to appeal to a range of logistics operators,” said Chairman of Thor Equities Group, Joe Sitt.

Thor Equities is currently leasing its neighboring industrial development, Gordon Logistics Center, a Class-A, ultramodern manufacturing/logistics facility with above-standard specifications. Conveniently located between Atlanta and Chattanooga, the property also provides immediate access to I-75. For details, please visit https://www.gordonlogisticscenter.com/.”

This property represents Thor’s fourth investment in Georgia. In addition to the two sites in Adairsville, Thor acquired an 11-asset portfolio in Savannah and 120,000 square foot facility in Atlanta’s Stone Mountain-Tucker submarket. Thor Equities has amassed a widespread industrial portfolio with holdings in key markets in New Jersey, California, Georgia, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Illinois in the US; and Spain, France, the UK, and the Netherlands abroad. Earlier this summer, Thor launched its latest venture, Thor Digital, a division specializing on the acquisition and development of data centers across Europe with an equity commitment of up to US$3 billion and goal of US$9 billion in acquisitions value.

About Thor Equities Group

Thor Equities is a leader in the development, leasing and management of office, industrial, laboratory, residential, hotel and mixed-use assets in premier urban locations worldwide. The company operates in major cities around the globe and has a property portfolio totaling $20 billion with a development pipeline in excess of 50 million square feet. Thor has a strong presence on three continents and in addition to its US holdings, the company has assets in European gateway cities including London, Paris, Madrid, and Milan, and is the largest developer in Mexico through its Latin American division with a development pipeline of over 18 million square feet. Thor maximizes returns for institutional investors by recognizing a property’s potential, reducing operating expenses, increasing tenant satisfaction, leveraging market trends to maintain a long-term competitive edge. For more information, visit www.thorequities.com.