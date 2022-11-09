Adeia Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA) (the “Company” or “Adeia”), formerly known as Xperi Holding Corporation, today announced financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2022. These third quarter financial results include both the intellectual property (IP) licensing business and the product business prior to separation on October 1, 2022.



“Our third quarter represents a significant milestone for Adeia as we successfully completed the spin-off of the product business and now stand as a newly independent, leading IP licensing company with a compelling business model which leverages our strong business fundamentals to generate enhanced financial performance in the near and long-term,” said Paul E. Davis, chief executive officer of Adeia. “We have built an incredible licensing platform with consistent and strong cash flows, and world-class innovation engines in both our Media and Semiconductor businesses. We want to wish the Xperi management team and all its employees all the best as they move forward on their journey as a stand-alone public company.”

Highlights

On a combined basis, total revenue for the third quarter was $210.9 million, a decline of 4% from $219.4 million in the same period last year

On a combined basis, total revenue for the nine months ending September 30, 2022, was $702.4 million, a 6% increase from $663.2 million in the same period last year

Total revenue for the IP business during the third quarter was $89.3 million, a decline of 12% from $101.6 million in the same period last year

Total revenue for the IP business for the nine months ending September 30, 2022, was $335.6 million, an increase of 11% from $301.5 million in the same period last year

Successfully completed the spin-off of the product business, positioning us well for long term growth as a leading independent IP licensing company

Signed a multi-year license renewal with Foxtel, Australia’s leading Pay-TV platform, further demonstrating our impressive track record of successful renewals

Signed a new multi-year deal with Philo, a leading entertainment focused TV streaming service, illustrating our IP's continued applicability and growth of our IP beyond traditional Pay-TV

Capital Allocation

On September 19, 2022, the Company distributed $5.2 million to stockholders of record on August 29, 2022, for a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock.

On October 20, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on December 21, 2022, to stockholders of record on November 30, 2022.

During the third quarter, we made a $10.1 million payment toward our outstanding term loan, bringing the outstanding balance to $759.4 million as of September 30, 2022.

Financial Outlook

The Company is reiterating its prior full-year 2022 stand-alone revenue guidance and narrowing the prior range of $425 - $450 million to $430 - $445 million.

Due to the unique dynamics of the product business spin-off coinciding with the end of the quarter, we will be providing guidance for Adeia’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2022 on a stand-alone basis. Moving forward, we intend to only provide annual guidance.

Category

(in millions, except for tax rate) Q4'22 GAAP

Outlook Q4'22 Non-GAAP

Outlook Revenue $95 -- 110 $95 -- 110 Operating Expenses1 $70 -- 74 $35 -- 39 Interest Expense $15 -- 17 $15 -- 17 Other Income (Expense) ~ $0.5 ~ $0.5 Tax Rate (14)% 23% Basic Shares Outstanding 106 106 Diluted Shares Outstanding 110 110

1See tables for reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP differences.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, as well as the Company’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections that involve risks and uncertainties. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business, financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "could," "seek," "see," "will," "may," "would," "might," "potentially," "estimate," "continue," "expect," "target," similar expressions or the negatives of these words or other comparable terminology that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. All forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and are not guarantees of future results. These and other forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any such statements and caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to implement its business strategy; the Company’s ability to enter into new and renewal license agreements with customers on favorable terms; the Company’s ability to retain and hire key personnel; uncertainty as to the long-term value of the Company’s common stock; legislative, regulatory and economic developments affecting the Company’s business; general economic and market developments and conditions; the Company’s ability to grow and expand its patent portfolios; changes in technology and development of competing technology in the industries in which in which the Company operates; the evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes under which the Company operates; unforeseen liabilities and expenses; risks associated with the Company’s indebtedness; the Company’s ability to achieve the intended benefits of, and its ability to recognize the anticipated tax treatment of, the recent spin-off of its product business; unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and natural disasters; and the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an adverse impact on the Company’s business, results of operations, and financial condition will depend on future developments, including measures taken in response to the pandemic, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted. These risks, as well as other risks associated with the business, are more fully discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. While the list of factors presented here is, and the list of factors presented in the Company’s filings with the SEC are, considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s consolidated financial condition, results of operations, liquidity or trading price of common stock. The Company does not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

About Adeia Inc.

Adeia invents, develops and licenses fundamental innovations that shape the way millions of people explore and experience entertainment in an increasingly connected world. From TVs to smartphones, and across all types of entertainment experiences, Adeia’s technologies allow users to manage content and connections in a way that is smart, immersive and personal. For more information, please visit adeia.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), the Company’s earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures adjusted for either one-time or ongoing non-cash acquired intangibles amortization charges; costs related to actual or planned business combinations including transaction fees, integration costs, severance, facility closures, and retention bonuses; separation costs; all forms of stock-based compensation; loss on debt extinguishment; expensed debt refinancing costs, impairment of goodwill, impact of certain unrealized foreign currency adjustments and related tax effects. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures used in this release provide investors with important perspectives into the Company’s ongoing business and financial performance and provide a better understanding of our core operating results reflecting our normal business operations. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations in that the non-GAAP financial measures we use may not be directly comparable to those reported by other companies. For example, the terms used in this press release, such as non-GAAP operating expenses, do not have a standardized meaning. Other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but exclude different items, which may not provide investors with a comparable view of our performance in relation to other companies. We seek to compensate for the limitation of our non-GAAP presentation by providing a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the tables attached hereto. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. All financial data is presented on a GAAP basis except where the Company indicates its presentation is on a non-GAAP basis.

Set forth below are reconciliations of the Company’s reported and forecasted GAAP to non-GAAP financial metrics.

– Tables Follow –

ADEIA INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Revenue $ 210,941 $ 219,379 $ 702,379 $ 663,247 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 31,554 32,549 86,324 87,564 Research, development and other related costs 68,366 58,766 189,881 168,369 Selling, general and administrative 83,958 62,627 226,519 197,754 Depreciation expense 5,388 6,796 16,759 17,994 Amortization expense 40,808 52,388 119,293 156,825 Litigation expense 3,083 2,327 7,998 7,162 Goodwill impairment 354,000 — 354,000 — Total operating expenses 587,157 215,453 1,000,774 635,668 Operating income (loss) (376,216 ) 3,926 (298,395 ) 27,579 Interest expense (13,198 ) (8,532 ) (31,066 ) (30,400 ) Other income and expense, net 460 927 1,681 2,916 Loss on debt extinguishment — — — (8,012 ) Loss before taxes (388,954 ) (3,679 ) (327,780 ) (7,917 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 865 42,698 44,536 35,807 Net loss $ (389,819 ) $ (46,377 ) $ (372,316 ) $ (43,724 ) Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (890 ) (1,310 ) (2,706 ) (2,826 ) Net loss attributable to the Company $ (388,929 ) $ (45,067 ) $ (369,610 ) $ (40,898 ) Loss per share attributable to the Company: Basic $ (3.72 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (3.55 ) $ (0.39 ) Diluted $ (3.72 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (3.55 ) $ (0.39 ) Weighted average number of shares

used in per share calculations-basic 104,510 104,849 104,066 104,898 Weighted average number of shares

used in per share calculations-diluted 104,510 104,849 104,066 104,898





ADEIA INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 271,092 $ 201,121 Available-for-sale debt securities 1,399 60,534 Accounts receivable, net 107,017 143,683 Unbilled contracts receivable, net 129,206 77,677 Other current assets 45,250 36,459 Total current assets 553,964 519,474 Long-term unbilled contracts receivable 44,715 4,107 Property and equipment, net 56,727 60,974 Operating lease right-of-use assets 62,691 68,498 Intangible assets, net 736,489 817,916 Goodwill, net 564,215 851,088 Other long-term assets 141,926 147,965 Total assets $ 2,160,727 $ 2,470,022 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 25,286 $ 7,811 Accrued liabilities 125,921 110,705 Current portion of long-term debt, net 36,267 36,095 Deferred revenue 37,921 35,136 Total current liabilities 225,395 189,747 Deferred revenue, less current portion 30,897 37,107 Long-term deferred tax liabilities 26,240 19,848 Long-term debt, net 752,170 729,392 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 47,089 54,658 Other long-term liabilities 99,881 98,842 Total liabilities 1,181,672 1,129,594 Commitments and contingencies Company stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 117 113 Additional paid-in capital 1,405,433 1,340,480 Treasury stock at cost (210,607 ) (178,022 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,129 ) (752 ) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (197,427 ) 187,814 Total Company stockholders’ equity 992,387 1,349,633 Noncontrolling interest (13,332 ) (9,205 ) Total equity 979,055 1,340,428 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,160,727 $ 2,470,022





ADEIA INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (372,316 ) $ (43,724 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 16,759 17,994 Amortization of intangible assets 119,293 156,825 Goodwill impairment 354,000 — Stock-based compensation expense 49,283 42,468 Deferred income taxes (1,761 ) (7,092 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — 8,012 Patent assets received in lieu of cash — (8,787 ) Other 4,312 8,474 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 40,075 (14,327 ) Unbilled contracts receivable (89,636 ) 30,708 Other assets 7,264 (3,956 ) Accounts payable 16,606 3,036 Accrued and other liabilities 2,508 (23,414 ) Deferred revenue (4,345 ) (304 ) Net cash from operating activities 142,042 165,913 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (12,576 ) (8,298 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 86 19 Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (50,473 ) (17,400 ) Purchases of intangible assets (290 ) (119 ) Purchases of short-term investments (4,490 ) (65,446 ) Proceeds from sales of investments 28,254 46,248 Proceeds from maturities of investments 35,176 33,436 Net cash from investing activities (4,313 ) (11,560 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid (15,631 ) (15,752 ) Repayment of debt (30,375 ) (73,923 ) Debt refinancing costs — (6,843 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase program and exercise of stock options 14,252 13,839 Repurchases of common stock (32,585 ) (75,235 ) Net cash from financing activities (64,339 ) (157,914 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,419 ) (1,189 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 69,971 (4,750 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 201,121 170,188 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 271,092 $ 165,438 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 26,797 $ 25,030 Income taxes paid, net of refunds $ 22,389 $ 22,151 Debt acquired in a business acquisition $ 50,000 $ —





ADEIA INC.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Net income attributable to the Company: Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 GAAP net loss attributable to the Company $ (388,929 ) Adjustments to GAAP net loss attributable to the Company: Stock-based compensation expense: Cost of revenue 778 Research, development and other 5,951 Selling, general and administrative 10,269 Amortization expense 40,808 Goodwill impairment charge 354,000 Merger and integration-related costs: Transaction and other related costs recorded in selling, general and administrative 3,971 Severance and retention recorded in research, development and other 1,830 Severance and retention recorded in selling, general and administrative 580 Separation costs recorded in cost of revenue 356 Separation costs recorded in research, development and other 1,847 Separation costs recorded in selling, general and administrative 9,134 Non-GAAP tax adjustment (1) (5,081 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company $ 35,514 Diluted earnings per share attributable to the Company: Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 GAAP diluted loss per share attributable to the Company $ (3.72 ) Adjustments to GAAP diluted loss per share attributable to the Company: Stock-based compensation expense 0.16 Amortization expense 0.39 Goodwill impairment charge 3.39 Merger and integration-related costs 0.06 Separation costs 0.11 Difference in shares used in the calculation (0.03 ) Non-GAAP tax adjustment (0.05 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to the Company 0.31 GAAP weighted average number of shares-diluted 104,510 Non-GAAP adjustment (2) 10,432 Non-GAAP weighted average number of shares-diluted 114,942

(1) The provision for income taxes is adjusted to reflect the net direct and indirect income tax effects of the various non-GAAP pretax adjustments.

(2) The number of shares used in the diluted per share calculations on a non-GAAP basis excludes the impact of stock-based compensation expense expected to be incurred in future periods and not yet recognized in the financial statements, which would otherwise be assumed to be used to repurchase shares under the GAAP treasury stock method.