Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports October 2022 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of October 31, 2022 totaled $125.3 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $60.1 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $65.2 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2  
   
As of October 31, 2022 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities $18,346 
Global Discovery 1,417 
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 11,117 
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,289 
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity 428 
Non-U.S. Growth 12,848 
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 6,477 
China Post-Venture 149 
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity 3,730 
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 3,000 
Value Income 10 
International Value Team  
International Value 28,215 
International Explorer 47 
Global Value Team  
Global Value 20,383 
Select Equity 343 
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets 862 
Credit Team  
High Income 6,966 
Credit Opportunities 135 
Floating Rate 47 
Developing World Team  
Developing World 3,511 
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak 3,092 
Antero Peak Hedge 832 
EMsights Capital Group  
Global Unconstrained 16 
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 42 
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 10 
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $125,312 

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $68 million.

