Wesdome Announces 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces its third quarter financial results. All figures are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, “During Q3, we are pleased to have made significant advancements on the build out at Kiena, such as completing the hoist refurbishment project during the July shut down. As well, the remaining key electrical components for the paste plant were delivered and installed, and have been successfully powered. Post quarter end, construction is being finalized, and pre-commissioning activities have started. We expect the plant to be fully operational in Q4. Once this is achieved, the Company can declare commercial production at the Kiena mine.

At Eagle, initial mining of the Falcon zone in the volcanic host rock resulted in one stope returning lower grades than forecast. However, ongoing development and drilling throughout the year has continued to better define the higher-grade shoots within the Falcon Zone and improved our confidence in forecasting production going forward. Additionally, recent surface and underground drilling, from the 355 m-level exploration drift, has extended the up-plunge extent of the Falcon 7 zone to surface. As the mill was on shut down in July for planned mill thickener refurbishment work, production was relatively in line with Q2 2022 with higher production planned for Q4.

Year to date, previously released combined production of 75,734 ounces positions the Company is currently tracking to produce near the low end of its 120,000 – 140,000 ounce revised guidance range and the higher end of our cost guidance range, which relies on significant production late in the fourth quarter. Costs have been higher than previously guided at the start of the year due to a number of factors, primarily lower grade at Eagle River as a result of grade underperformance in the Falcon Zone, supply chain delays resulting in less ounces produced than budgeted at Kiena, and inflationary pressures. The ground conditions in Kiena Deep, specific to the schist and komatiite in the footwall of the A Zone remain challenging, and the equipment delays encountered earlier in the year (now received with the exception of some bolting equipment), have resulted in the development and mining rates being slower to ramp up than originally anticipated. Ramp up activities at Kiena will continue during 2023 as the development deficit incurred is being addressed. With learnings from mining the new Falcon Zone at Eagle in 2022, and as we integrate Kiena, 2023 is expected to be a consolidation year with financial improvement expected as growth capital at Kiena tapers off, and production increases throughout the year.”

2022 Guidance Initial Revised YTD 2022

Achievement Gold production Eagle River 95,000 – 105,000 ounces 85,000 – 95,000 ounces 54,495 ounces Mishi 1,000 – 2,000 ounces 1,000 – 2,000 ounces 2,005 ounces Kiena 64,000 – 73,000 ounces 34,000 – 43,000 ounces 19,234 ounces 160,000 – 180,000 ounces 120,000 – 140,000 ounces 75,734 ounces Head grade (g/t Au) Eagle River 12.1 – 13.4 10.5 – 11.7 10.6 Mishi 2.0 – 2.5 2.9 – 3.3 3.2 Kiena 10.6 – 11.8 8.6 – 9.5 9.5 Cash cost per ounce 1 $875 - $970

(US$700 – US$775) $1,260 - $1,390

(US$980 – US$1085) $1,485

(US$1,158) AlSC per ounce 1 $1,270 - $1,400

(US$1,015 – US$1,125) $1,765 - $1,950

(US$1,370 – US$1,520) $1,975

(US$1,539)





Key operating and financial highlights of the Q3 2022 results include:

Gold production of 22,883 ounces, including 5,208 Kiena pre-commercial ounces, is a 22% decrease over the same period of the previous year (Q3 2021: 29,344 ounces): Eagle River Underground milled 52,247 tonnes at a head grade of 10.7 grams per tonne for 17,405 ounces produced, a 26% decrease over the same period in the previous year (Q3 2021: 23,621 ounces). Mishi Open Pit milled 3,595 tonnes at a head grade of 2.8 grams per tonne for 270 ounces produced (Q3 2021: 212 ounces). Kiena milled 16,112 tonnes at a head grade of 10.2 grams per tonne for 5,208 pre-commercial ounces produced.

Revenue of $61.8 million, an 8% decrease over the same period of the previous year (Q3 2021: $67.5 million).

Ounces sold were 27,500 at an average sales price of $2,246/oz (Q3 2021: 30,000 ounces at an average price of $2,249/oz).

Cash margin 1 of $17.0 million, a 52% decrease over the same period of the previous year (Q3 2021: $35.3 million).

of $17.0 million, a 52% decrease over the same period of the previous year (Q3 2021: $35.3 million). Operating cash flows decreased by 62% to $12.9 million or $0.09 per share 1 as compared to $33.9 million or $0.24 per share for the same period in 2021.

as compared to $33.9 million or $0.24 per share for the same period in 2021. Free cash outflow of $23.2 million, net of an investment of $22.8 million in Kiena, or ($0.16) per share 1 (Q3 2021: free cash outflow of $9.1 million or ($0.06) per share 1 ).

(Q3 2021: free cash outflow of $9.1 million or ($0.06) per share ). Net loss of $3.9 million or ($0.03) per share (Q3 2021: Net income - $14.5 million or $0.10 per share) and Net loss (adjusted) 1 of $3.9 million or ($0.03) per share (Q3 2021: $17.4 million or $0.12 per share)

of $3.9 million or ($0.03) per share (Q3 2021: $17.4 million or $0.12 per share) Cash position at the end of the quarter of $24.7 million.

Cash costs 1 of $1,628/oz or US$1,247/oz, an 52% increase over the same period in 2021 (Q3 2021: $1,072/oz or US$851/oz);

of $1,628/oz or US$1,247/oz, an 52% increase over the same period in 2021 (Q3 2021: $1,072/oz or US$851/oz); AISC 1 increased by 48% to $2,217/oz or US$1,698/oz over the same period in 2021(Q3 2021: $1,495 or US$1,186 per ounce). Refer to the Company’s 2021 Annual Management Discussion and Analysis section entitled “Non-IFRS Performance Measures” for the reconciliation of these non-IFRS measurements to the consolidated financial statements.

increased by 48% to $2,217/oz or US$1,698/oz over the same period in 2021(Q3 2021: $1,495 or US$1,186 per ounce).







Production and Exploration Highlights Achievements Eagle River Complex Q3 2022 Eagle River underground ore production decreased by 26% from Q3 2021 to 17,405 ounces due to lower head grade and throughput. In July, the mill performed a planned shutdown to refurbish its thickener, resulting in 15 days of downtime. Head grade at Eagle River in Q3 2022 averaged 10.7 g/t, which is within the revised 2022 grade guidance of 10.5 -11.7 g/t Au. Production was negatively impacted as two underground crews were sent off-site in September due to members testing positive for Covid.

Q3 2022 cash cost of $1,473 (US$1,128) per ounce of gold sold 1 increased by 49% or $486 per ounce from Q3 2021 due to a 30% decrease in ounces sold, and a 4% increase in overall aggregate site operating costs resulting from higher costs incurred on operating development, improvements made to strengthen the technical and mine management team at site, general maintenance improvements, and inflationary pressures, driven by higher labour costs and an increase in commodity inputs, including higher fuel and energy costs.

increased by 49% or $486 per ounce from Q3 2021 due to a 30% decrease in ounces sold, and a 4% increase in overall aggregate site operating costs resulting from higher costs incurred on operating development, improvements made to strengthen the technical and mine management team at site, general maintenance improvements, and inflationary pressures, driven by higher labour costs and an increase in commodity inputs, including higher fuel and energy costs. Q3 2022 AISC of $2,259 (US$1,730) per ounce of gold sold 1 increased by 56% or $808 per ounce from Q3 2021 due to a 30% decrease in ounces sold, a 32% increase in capital spending primarily resulting from the stage 5 tailings dam lift, and a 4% increase in overall aggregate site operating costs resulting from higher costs incurred on operating development, improvements made to strengthen the technical and mine management team at site, general maintenance improvements, and inflationary pressures, driven by higher labour costs and an increase in commodity inputs, including higher fuel and energy costs.

increased by 56% or $808 per ounce from Q3 2021 due to a 30% decrease in ounces sold, a 32% increase in capital spending primarily resulting from the stage 5 tailings dam lift, and a 4% increase in overall aggregate site operating costs resulting from higher costs incurred on operating development, improvements made to strengthen the technical and mine management team at site, general maintenance improvements, and inflationary pressures, driven by higher labour costs and an increase in commodity inputs, including higher fuel and energy costs. Generated a cash margin in Q3 2022 of $14.6 million compared to $34.2 million in Q3 2021 due to the 30% decrease in ounces sold, and the 4% increase in overall aggregate site operating costs. The new 355 m level development is now complete along the western extent of the mine infrastructure. The development extends 400 m west of the mine into the volcanic rocks that host the Falcon 7 zone. This development provides drill platforms to test for gold mineralization near the Falcon 7 zone further along strike, and for parallel zones. In the future it will provide access for mining and will improve operational planning, as it is situated away from the main mining area at depth. Most recently, surface, and underground drilling from the newly established 355 m level exploration drift, has defined the up-plunge extent of the Falcon 7 zone. Highlights of the recent drilling include 11.1 g/t Au over 3.0 m core length and 26.5 g/t Au over 2.0 m core length. In addition, a number of drill holes have intersected mineralization in subparallel zones in the hanging wall of the Falcon 7 zone, including a recent hole that returned 40.3 g/t Au over 1.5 m. One hole, further to the west along strike from the Falcon 7 zone, near the historic 9 zone, returned 19.4 g/t au over 0.7 m. Exploration drilling completed much further to the east, within the central portion of the mine diorite defined a new lens of gold mineralization. This lens is interpreted to be east of and along strike from the 7 Zone structure, which is host to the Falcon 7 zone further to the west in the volcanic rocks and the 7 zone currently being mined within the mine diorite. Recent highlights include 27 g/t Au over 4.6 m and 40.4 g/t Au over 3.0 m core length. This new lens will now be drilled and accessed from adjacent underground infrastructure along the previous mined 8 zone approximately 100 m to the south. Additionally, initial surface drilling within the volcanic rocks, 150 metres east and down dip of the previously mined 2 Zone intersected altered volcanic rocks with quartz veining and VG. One hole returned 233.0 g/t Au over 0.4 metres. Kiena Generated $2.4 million in cash margin despite the high cash costs of $1,963 ( US$1,504 ) per ounce of gold sold 1 due to low pre-commercial production levels. Kiena performed a planned hoist refurbishment shutdown in July, which resulted in 24 days of downtime.

) per ounce of gold sold due to low pre-commercial production levels. Kiena performed a planned hoist refurbishment shutdown in July, which resulted in 24 days of downtime. Now that the paste fill plant components have all been received, construction is being finalized and pre-commissioning activities have begun. Commissioning of the paste fill plant is still expected in Q4 2022. Pending completion of the paste plant in Q4, the Company will declare commercial production, which signifies that the required operational infrastructure is in place.

The ground conditions in Kiena Deep specific to the schist and komatiite in the footwall of the A Zone remain challenging and the global supply chain disruption continues to delay delivery of critical bolting equipment (originally planned to be delivered in March 2022), which has resulted in the development and mining rates being slower to ramp up than originally anticipated. Ramp-up activities at Kiena will continue during 2023 as the development deficit incurred is being addressed.

The recent discovery of the South Limb and Footwall zones show the underexplored exploration potential of the Kiena Deep Zone, and therefore, the potential to increase the number of ounces per vertical metre and to provide additional working faces during mining. The discovery of these zones highlights the potential to add ounces in additional zones in this area within the basalt and is the focus of the current drilling. We expect to report these results in the near future.

Underground drills are active on 33 level to test historic zones and encouraging drill results further to the southeast along strike from the Kiena mine. From surface, drilling has focused on the Presqu’île Zone located 2 kilometres west of the Kiena Mine. Highlights include 24.3 g/t over 3.3 m core length and 30.0 g/t Au over 9.4 m core length. Given the significant upside that the Presqu’île zone could represent for Kiena, the Company is currently evaluating options to fast-track an exploration ramp from surface. It could also easily be connected to Kiena’s existing underground ramp network, providing access to surface for the existing operation. To the east of the mine, surface drilling has been focused near the recent discoveries at the Shawkey and Bourgo zones and most recently at the historic Dubuisson zone. Recent drilling has intersected gold mineralization in albite altered diorites with tourmaline and gold, which is interpreted to be a different style and later stage of mineralization compared to Kiena Deep. We continue to focus our drilling in this area and will report results in the near term for this drilling. Given that these zones are relatively close to the existing 33 level development, these areas represent a potential additional source of ore for the Kiena mill.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Summarized Operating and Financial Data

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share and per unit amounts and otherwise indicated)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating data Milling(tonnes) Eagle River 52,247 56,003 165,428 172,600 Mishi 3,595 3,727 23,153 30,293 Kiena 16,112 30,470 63,752 30,470 Throughput2 71,954 90,200 252,333 233,363 Head grades (g/t) Eagle River 10.7 13.4 10.6 13.8 Mishi 2.8 2.3 3.2 2.4 Kiena 10.2 5.8 9.5 5.8 Recovery (%) Eagle River 96.6 97.9 96.6 97.5 Mishi 83.0 78.0 83.5 81.4 Kiena 98.5 97.9 98.4 97.9 Production(ounces) Eagle River 17,405 23,621 54,495 74,853 Mishi 270 212 2,005 1,920 Kiena 5,208 5,511 19,234 5,511 Total gold produced2 22,883 29,344 75,734 82,284 Total gold sales(ounces)4 27,500 30,000 81,500 80,957 Eagle River Complex(per ounce of gold sold)1 Average realized price $ 2,247 $ 2,254 $ 2,343 $ 2,240 Cash costs 1,473 987 1,377 966 Cash margin $ 774 $ 1,267 $ 966 $ 1,274 All-in Sustaining Costs1 $ 2,259 $ 1,451 $ 1,989 $ 1,413 Mine operating costs/tonne milled1 $ 475 $ 388 $ 412 $ 347 Average 1 USD → CAD exchange rate 1.3056 1.2600 1.2828 1.2513 Cash costs per ounce of gold sold (US$)1 $ 1,128 $ 783 $ 1,073 $ 772 All-in Sustaining Costs (US$)1 $ 1,730 $ 1,152 $ 1,551 $ 1,129 Kiena Mine (per ounce of gold sold)1 Average realized price $ 2,244 $ 2,209 $ 2,314 $ 2,209 Cash costs3, 5 1,963 1,844 1,746 1,243 Cash margin $ 281 $ 365 $ 568 $ 966 All-in Sustaining Costs1, 3, 5 $ 2,126 $ 1,891 $ 1,941 $ 1,288 Mine operating costs/tonne milled1 $ 869 $ 335 $ 643 $ 335 Average 1 USD → CAD exchange rate 1.3056 1.2600 1.2828 1.2513 Cash costs per ounce of gold sold (US$)1 $ 1,581 $ 1,463 $ 1,361 $ 993 All-in Sustaining Costs (US$)1 $ 1,628 $ 1,501 $ 1,513 $ 1,029 Financial Data Cash margin1 $ 16,993 $ 35,307 $ 69,208 $ 97,673 Net income $ (3,899 ) $ 14,486 $ (11,179 ) $ 106,526 Net income adjusted1 $ (3,899 ) $ 17,408 $ (2,329 ) $ 45,141 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization1 $ 4,814 $ 31,848 $ 34,308 $ 87,964 Operating cash flow $ 12,945 $ 33,890 $ 54,939 $ 82,798 Free cash flow $ (23,193 ) $ (9,087 ) $ (58,565 ) $ (18,119 ) Per share data Net income $ (0.03 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.76 Adjusted net income1 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.32 Operating cash flow1 $ 0.09 $ 0.24 $ 0.39 $ 0.59 Free cash flow1 $ (0.16 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.13 )





Refer to the Company’s 2021 Annual Management Discussion and Analysis section entitled “Non-IFRS Performance Measures” for the reconciliation of these non-IFRS measurements to the consolidated financial statements. Totals for tonnage and gold ounces may not add due to rounding. YTD 2021 includes a $0.4 million charge for product inventory costs from the sale of 1,793 ounces of gold from the Kiena bulk sample, which was processed in Q4 2020. YTD 2021 includes 1,793 ounces of gold from the Kiena bulk sample, which was processed in Q4 2020 In determining the Cash cost per ounce and AISC per ounce, the total ounces sold includes 1,793 ounces of gold from the Kiena bulk sample, which was processed in Q4 2020 and sold in Q1 2021.





Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at September 30, 2022 As at December 31, 2021 Assets Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,741 $ 56,764 Receivables and prepaids 10,327 13,793 Inventories 19,338 17,918 Income and mining tax receivable 3,870 - Share consideration receivable - 4,560 Total current assets 58,276 93,035 Restricted cash 1,176 657 Deferred financing costs 1,570 758 Mining properties, plant and equipment 207,377 212,394 Mines under development 294,525 214,089 Exploration properties 1,139 1,139 Marketable securities 600 1,860 Share consideration receivable 4,565 10,729 Investment in associate 9,534 19,058 Total assets $ 578,762 $ 553,719 Liabilities Current Payables and accruals $ 59,334 $ 40,093 Borrowings 27,414 - Income and mining tax payable - 5,490 Current portion of lease liabilities 6,985 7,789 Total current liabilities 93,733 53,372 Lease liabilities 4,004 6,786 Deferred income and mining tax liabilities 73,981 77,195 Decommissioning provisions 18,824 21,191 Total liabilities 190,542 158,544 Equity Equity attributable to owners of the Company Capital stock 192,753 187,911 Contributed surplus 6,501 5,859 Retained earnings 190,466 201,645 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,500 ) (240 ) Total equity attributable to owners of the Company 388,220 395,175 Total liabilities and equity $ 578,762 $ 553,719





Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Condensed Interim Statements of Income/(Loss) and Comprehensive Income/(Loss)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 20211 2022 20211 Revenues $ 61,823 $ 67,548 $ 190,448 $ 177,402 Cost of sales (56,294 ) (39,636 ) (152,374 ) (99,674 ) Gross profit 5,529 27,912 38,074 77,728 Other expenses Corporate and general 2,918 2,565 9,514 7,797 Stock-based compensation 823 558 2,453 2,071 Exploration and evaluation 5,273 - 12,442 - Reversal of impairment charges - - - (58,563 ) Impairment charge on exploration properties - 4,394 - 7,507 Loss (gain) on disposal of mining equipment 74 (3 ) 62 (3 ) Total other expenses (income) 9,088 7,514 24,471 (41,191 ) Operating (loss) income (3,559 ) 20,398 13,603 118,919 Gain on sale of Moss Lake exploration properties - - - 34,330 Impairment of investment in associate - - (11,800 ) - Fair value adjustment on share consideration receivable (1,552 ) (612 ) (7,391 ) 909 Interest expense (588 ) (325 ) (1,167 ) (855 ) Accretion of decommissioning provisions (239 ) (176 ) (618 ) (410 ) Share of income (loss) of associate 155 (15 ) (388 ) (104 ) Loss on dilution of ownership (35 ) - (669 ) - Other (expense) income (1,420 ) 464 (1,363 ) (239 ) (Loss) income before income and mining taxes (7,238 ) 19,734 (9,793 ) 152,550 Income and mining tax (recovery) expense Current 325 3,309 4,601 8,655 Deferred (3,664 ) 1,939 (3,215 ) 37,369 Total income and mining tax (recovery) expense (3,339 ) 5,248 1,386 46,024 Net (loss) income $ (3,899 ) $ 14,486 $ (11,179 ) $ 106,526 Other comprehensive loss Change in fair value of marketable securities (360 ) - (1,260 ) - Total comprehensive (loss) income $ (4,259 ) $ 14,486 $ (12,439 ) $ 106,526 (Loss) earnings per share Basic $ (0.03 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.76 Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.75 Weighted average number of common shares (000s) Basic 142,487 140,432 142,260 139,872 Diluted 142,487 143,069 142,260 142,653

Q3 2021 has been restated to correct an error in the valuation of the share consideration receivable related to the sale of the Moss Lake Project which closed on May 31, 2021. The proceeds have been restated to $44.7 million from $49.5 million, which has decreased the gain on sale of the Moss Lake properties to $30.2 million (net of tax of $4.1 million) from $34.6 million (net of tax of $4.5 million). The Q3 2021 net income has decreased by $0.9 million resulting from the mark-to-market of the share consideration receivable. Basic earnings per share for Q3 2021 changed from $0.11 to $0.10 per share and basic earnings per share for Q3 YTD 2021 changed from $0.79 to $0.76 per share.







Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Accumulated Other Capital Contributed Retained Comprehensive Total Stock Surplus Earnings1 Loss Equity1 Balance, December 31, 2020 $ 179,540 $ 6,472 $ 70,357 $ - $ 256,369 Net income for the period ended September 30, 2021 - - 106,526 - 106,526 Exercise of options 3,045 - - - 3,045 Value attributed to options exercised 1,478 (1,478 ) - - - Value attributed to RSUs exercised 786 (786 ) - - - Stock-based compensation - 2,071 - - 2,071 Balance, September 30, 2021 $ 184,849 $ 6,279 $ 176,883 $ - $ 368,011 Balance, December 31, 2021 $ 187,911 $ 5,859 $ 201,645 $ (240 ) $ 395,175 Net loss for the period ended September 30, 2022 - - (11,179 ) - (11,179 ) Other comprehensive loss - - - (1,260 ) (1,260 ) Exercise of options 3,031 - - - 3,031 Value attributed to options exercised 1,173 (1,173 ) - - - Value attributed to RSUs exercised 638 (638 ) - - - Stock-based compensation - 2,453 - - 2,453 Balance, September 30, 2022 $ 192,753 $ 6,501 $ 190,466 $ (1,500 ) $ 388,220

See footnote in the condensed interim statements of income/(loss) and comprehensive income/(loss) for details of the restatement in Q3 2021.







Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 20211 2022 20211 Operating Activities Net (loss) income $ (3,899 ) $ 14,486 $ (11,179 ) $ 106,526 Depreciation and depletion 11,464 7,395 31,134 19,945 Stock-based compensation 823 558 2,453 2,071 Accretion of decommissioning provisions 239 176 618 410 Deferred income and mining tax expense (3,664 ) 1,939 (3,215 ) 37,369 Amortization of deferred financing cost 99 104 268 328 Interest expense 588 325 1,167 855 Reversal of impairment charges - - - (58,563 ) Gain on sale of Moss Lake exploration properties - - - (34,330 ) Impairment charge on exploration properties - 4,394 - 7,507 Loss (gain) on disposal of mining equipment 74 (3 ) 62 (3 ) Impairment of investment in associate - - 11,800 - Fair value adjustment on share consideration receivable 1,552 612 7,391 (909 ) Share of (income) loss of associate (155 ) 15 388 104 Loss on dilution of ownership 35 - 669 - Foreign exchange loss (gain) on borrowings 1,569 64 1,460 (15 ) Net changes in non-cash working capital 6,978 6,638 25,884 9,677 Mining and income tax paid (2,758 ) (2,813 ) (13,961 ) (8,174 ) Net cash from operating activities 12,945 33,890 54,939 82,798 Financing Activities Proceeds from revolving credit facility 25,928 - 40,884 - Repayment of revolving credit facility - - (14,810 ) - Exercise of options - 1,814 3,031 3,045 Deferred financing costs (1,079 ) (5 ) (1,079 ) (339 ) Repayment of lease liabilities (2,300 ) (1,877 ) (6,731 ) (5,277 ) Interest paid (588 ) (325 ) (1,167 ) (855 ) Net cash from (used in) financing activities 21,961 (393 ) 20,128 (3,426 ) Investing Activities Additions to mining properties (11,058 ) (12,620 ) (24,380 ) (30,492 ) Additions to mines under development (22,780 ) (27,481 ) (82,393 ) (40,882 ) Additions to exploration properties - - - (23,267 ) Purchase of exploration property - (1,000 ) - (1,000 ) Cash proceeds on sale of Moss Lake, net of transaction costs - - - 11,762 Funds held against standby letter of credit (25 ) - (519 ) - Proceeds on disposal of mining equipment 182 73 202 73 Net changes in non-cash working capital - 9,205 - 10,427 Net cash used in investing activities (33,681 ) (31,823 ) (107,090 ) (73,379 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,225 1,674 (32,023 ) 5,993 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 23,516 67,799 56,764 63,480 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 24,741 $ 69,473 $ 24,741 $ 69,473 Cash and cash equivalents consist of: Cash $ 24,741 $ 69,473 $ 24,741 $ 69,473 $ 24,741 $ 69,473 $ 24,741 $ 69,473





See footnote in the condensed interim statements of income/(loss) and comprehensive income/(loss) for details of the restatement in Q3 2021.





