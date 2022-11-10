Arco Vara is planning a bond issue

English Estonian

Arco Vara plans to issue unsecured bonds in the maximum amount of 2.2 million euros with maturity date no later than 13.12.2024. The maximum amount of bonds shall be 220 with the nominal value of 10 000 euros. Planned interest rate is 10% per annum and interest payments will be made quarterly. Management board is authorized to change the conditions of the issue.

The bond issue will be made in accordance with Article 1 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council and is not public. Information about the intent to subscribe shall be submitted by email.

Proceeds of the bond issue will be used for financing development of Kodulahe Kvartal.