Care Management Solutions Global Market to Reach $24.97 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 15.5%

The global care management solutions market is expected to grow from $11.85 billion in 2021 to $14.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%. The care management solutions market is expected to grow to $24.97 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%.



The main types of components in care management solutions are software and services. The services refer to a comprehensive suite of services and activities that help patients with chronic or complex conditions manage their health. The care management solutions are delivered via on-premises and cloud-based methods that are used in several applications such as disease management, case management, and utilization management. It is employed in hospitals and clinics, accountable care organizations (ACOs), health insurance providers, and other end users.



North America was the largest region in the care management solutions market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the care management solutions market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing investment in digital healthcare is expected to propel the growth of the care management solutions market going forward. Digital healthcare prevents disease and lowers healthcare costs while helping patients monitor and manage chronic conditions. It can also tailor medicine for individual patients. A digital healthcare solution would allow users to share and receive files online via desktops, laptops, and mobile devices. For instance, according to the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society, a US-based not-for-profit healthcare organization, in 2021, the financing for digital communication technology grew by 72% during the COVID-19 outbreak, and telemedicine alone received $4.3 billion in financing in 2020. The total amount invested in digital health has hit an all-time high of $26.5 billion. Therefore, the increasing investment in digital healthcare is driving the demand for the care management solutions market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the care management solution market. Major companies operating in the care management solutions sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in February 2019, Cerner, a US-based provider of health IT services, introduced (artificial intelligence) AI-powered chat assistance to combat physician burnout, improve clinician experience, and boost productivity. These advancements would help doctors address patient care and validate diagnoses, reducing physician burden and bolstering the financial strength of the health system. This launch represents another step forward for the company and the care management solutions market.





