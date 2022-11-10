TIYA Pursues ISO Certification to Affirm Commitment to Global User Data Security and Privacy

SINGAPORE, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TIYA PTE. LTD. (“TIYA” or the “Company”), a real-time social networking company and a subsidiary of LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), is pursuing International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certifications to affirm that the Company complies with the highest standards in data security and privacy, and also strives to constantly improve the platform’s internal data protection system.

TIYA is working towards the certifications of ISO 27001, the standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), and ISO 27701, the standard for Privacy Information Management Systems (PIMS) (“ISO certification”).

ISO 27001 is an internationally recognized standard for managing information security governance risk, which helps organizations build and implement information protection systems. As a privacy extension of ISO 27001, ISO 27701 is an internationally recognized management system that provides a standard framework for the protection of privacy.

Companies looking to obtain ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications must pass a comprehensive audit by an international certification body and continue to comply with the standards in their subsequent operations and management, strengthening information security management and user data protection.

TIYA is committed to protecting the confidential and sensitive information of its platform users, employees, and even potential hires through complying with the comprehensive requirements and criteria of the internationally recognized standards of ISO certification.

To that end, TIYA has appointed Avanta Global Pte Ltd (“Avanta”), a Singapore-based consulting and training company, and TÜV SÜD, an accredited certification body in data compliance, to efficiently work through TIYA’s data compliance journey and obtain the related certifications.

Avanta will assist in improving and streamlining the data compliance journey through developing policies and processes as well as providing insights and internal auditor training to TIYA. TÜV SÜD will audit TIYA’s data compliance standards against ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 standards, before ultimately issuing the ISO certification. The entire data compliance process may take six months or longer before the certification is awarded.

Pursuing ISO certification stays true to LIZHI’s core values that emphasize putting users first – in this case, always safeguarding users’ personal data and privacy; constantly keeping track of the latest industry developments in data security; as well as maintaining a high standard of service for users.

Mr. Ning (Neil) Ding, CTO of LIZHI and TIYA, said, “Through complying with the international standards in data security and privacy, we hope to further cultivate a relationship of trust with our users. Putting users first is of the utmost priority – we will actively work with Avanta and TÜV SÜD to improve our data compliance processes, protect users’ rights and interests, and uphold our responsibility and commitment to user privacy protection and information security.”

Find out more about TIYA's data compliance journey in this video:

https://youtu.be/45XZhNPhQiM

About TIYA

Founded in 2019, TIYA PTE. LTD. (the “Company”) is a real-time social networking company and a subsidiary of LIZHI INC. (NASDAQ:LIZI), a NASDAQ-listed company. The Company’s TIYA App was launched in the U.S. in 2020 and aims to connect users globally. Featuring a ‘live’ social networking experience, the TIYA App encourages real-time and candid conversations through voices.

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. ("LIZHI”) has created a comprehensive audio-based social ecosystem with a global presence. LIZHI aims to cater to users’ interests in audio entertainment and social networking through its product portfolio. LIZHI envisions an audio ecosystem where everyone can be connected and interact through voices. LIZHI has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

