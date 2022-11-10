Constellium Supplies Aluminium Auto Body Sheet for the All-New Maserati Grecale SUV

PARIS, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) today announced that it is supplying aluminium Auto Body Sheet for the all-new Maserati Grecale SUV.



Constellium is the primary supplier of Auto Body Sheet solutions for the closures of the Maserati Grecale, including the hood, liftgate, and doors. For the outer surface of the hood and liftgate, Constellium provides Surfalex®, its solution for high surface quality with specific hemming and roping properties, particularly adapted to the sculpted lines that define brands such as Maserati. Constellium also provides its high performing 5182 alloy for the inner of the hood, front and rear doors, and liftgate, delivering the required strength and formability for complex inner parts. All Auto Body Sheet solutions for the Grecale are supplied from Constellium’s plant in Neuf-Brisach, France.

“Constellium is proud to supply the all-new Maserati Grecale,” said Dieter Hoell, Vice President, Global Automotive for Constellium’s Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products business unit. “Aluminium is the material of choice for its lightweight and energy absorption properties. We have developed an integrated offer and unique solutions, both in Auto Body Sheet and extrusion-based components, to provide our customers with high-performance products that achieve both safety and efficiency.”

A longtime partner of Stellantis’ brands, Constellium provides aluminium solutions for numerous vehicle platforms in Europe and the U.S., including Jeep, Peugeot, Citroën, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, and now Maserati.

Constellium, a full-service supplier of rolled and extruded aluminium solutions for the global automotive market, provided aluminium solutions for 1 in 4 vehicles produced in Europe and the U.S. in 2021. We help automakers produce lighter, safer and more fuel-efficient vehicles, as well as electric vehicles with greater range.

