SMX Continues its Work with AWS as a Managed Service Provider

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMX is proud to announce it has retained its membership in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service Provider Program for the seventh year in a row. A leader in next generation cloud modernization and information technology (IT) solutions, SMX is deeply committed to helping customers on AWS, with over 300 AWS certifications, six AWS competencies, five AWS service validations, participation in seven partner programs and a record of success in both the public and private sectors.



The AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Program recognizes and validates AWS Partners, like SMX, who have demonstrated sustained excellence in the delivery and management of AWS products and services to customers. As an AWS MSP Partner, SMX meets rigorous requirements validating expertise and a commitment to excellence in meeting customer mission goals.

"Our goal is simple: To serve our customers by helping them solve their most complex challenges. We value the consecutive renewals as they make it easy for AWS customers to find the right vendor for their business," said Rick Kelley, Vice President of Shared Services at SMX. “We continue to remain focused and committed to quality, agility, and bringing extensive expertise to the market with our next-gen managed services capabilities.”

With continued success as an AWS MSP Partner, SMX continues to demonstrate their commitment to being a trusted AWS Partner that helps customers migrate and manage their cloud computing workloads.

About SMX

SMX is a leader in next-generation cloud, C5ISR, and advanced engineering and IT solutions operating in close proximity to clients across the U.S. and around the globe. SMX delivers scalable and secure solutions combined with the mission expertise needed to accelerate outcomes for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000, and other public and private sector clients. For more information on our solutions, please visit https://www.smxtech.com/.

For inquiries about this press release, please contact us at communications@smxtech.com.