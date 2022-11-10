Ingage Announces Content Marketplace

YARDLEY, Pa., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingage, the industry leader in interactive sales presentations, announces the launch of the Ingage Content Marketplace to give sales leaders and business owners access to expertly built presentation templates designed to increase sales and engage customers.



Ingage offers interactive presentation technology to sales professionals and has become the preferred tool for mid- to large-market sales managers and manufacturers. With its interactive presentation features, robust sharing tools and rich analytics, Ingage’s powerful presentations give sales leaders the tools they need to compete in today’s market and win more business.

With the addition of the Ingage Content Marketplace, Ingage users now have access to an array of templates and sample presentations ranging from complete sales systems to template packs that serve as building blocks for a presentation.

Regardless of industry, Ingage’s Content Marketplace has been curated by experienced graphic designers and sales experts to adapt to any sales process. Each page and presentation has been carefully crafted with the ultimate goal of helping the presenter close more deals.

“The Ingage Content Marketplace makes it easier than ever to create professional and polished presentations that engage customers and result in more wins for the sales team,” says Ingage CEO, Dean Curtis. “Paired with Ingage analytics, sales managers can see exactly where their presentations are performing best - leading to higher quality sales reps and happier customers.”

About Ingage – Powering interactive and dynamic sales presentations since 2008, Ingage is a digital presentation design and publishing tool with a mission to empower everyone to create, share and measure best-in-class content. Close more deals with powerful presentations from Ingage. To learn more, visit www.ingage.io .

Ingage Contact: Pamela Torrey

Email: pam.torrey@ingage.io

Phone: 212-608-9146