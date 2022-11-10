Marias Technology Hired by Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington

COVINGTON, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marias Technology, a provider of software testing and implementation services to the insurance industry, has been contracted by Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington (Farmers of Flemington) to assist with testing on the company’s policy administration system.



“Given the great deal of experience Marias has and the number of systems they’ve worked with, we’re confident they have the capabilities we need to assist with the implementation and testing of our policy admin system,” said Scott St. Angel, president of Farmers of Flemington. “The Marias team knows our business and quickly got to work with no learning curve and limited ramp-up.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Marias will test changes and updates to the Farmers of Flemington’s system, dictated by current business needs, including business analysis, quality assurance testing, and user acceptance testing.

“We’re very grateful for this opportunity to work with Farmers of Flemington,” said R. Christopher “Chris” Haines, President and CEO of Marias. “We appreciate Scott putting his faith in Marias and allowing us to leverage our insurance system experience to help Farmers of Flemington continue to service its policyholders and earn their trust.”

About Marias Technology

Marias Technology, headquartered in Covington, Ohio, a privately held company, offers insurance technology services to property/casualty insurance companies. Services range from system testing and configuration, to defining specifications and defect analysis and investigation. For more information, please visit www.mariastechnology.com , email info@mariastechnology.com , or call 866-611-2212.

About Farmers of Flemington

Founded in 1856, Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington provides property and casualty insurance protection to individuals and businesses across New Jersey. Organized as a mutual insurer, Farmers of Flemington’s sole focus is providing quality insurance products backed by exceptional service and financial strength for the benefit of our Policyholders. We maintain an outstanding 99 percent claims satisfaction rating, and we hold an A-, Excellent Financial Strength Rating from AM Best. For more information, please visit us online at www.farmersofflemington.com.

Media Contact:

JoAnna Bennett

203-341-2360

joanna@obriencg.com