Tulikivi Corporation - Managers' Transactions: Heikki Vauhkonen

TULIKIVI CORPORATION MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 10 NOVEMBER AT 4:00 PM
Tulikivi Corporation has received the following notification on 9 November 2022.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Heikki Vauhkonen
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Tulikivi Oyj
LEI: 743700GSL41H2DXZY963
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 21068/5/4
Transaction date: 2022-11-04
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900583
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 10 Unit price: 0.653 EUR
(2): Volume: 1192 Unit price: 0.653 EUR
(3): Volume: 10000 Unit price: 0.65 EUR
(4): Volume: 500 Unit price: 0.65 EUR
(5): Volume: 2500 Unit price: 0.658 EUR
(6): Volume: 616 Unit price: 0.658 EUR
(7): Volume: 4182 Unit price: 0.658 EUR
(8): Volume: 1590 Unit price: 0.662 EUR
(9): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 0.6695 EUR
(10): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 0.6685 EUR
(11): Volume: 126 Unit price: 0.66 EUR
(12): Volume: 210 Unit price: 0.66 EUR
(13): Volume: 3337 Unit price: 0.648 EUR
(14): Volume: 23 Unit price: 0.648 EUR
(15): Volume: 63271 Unit price: 0.648 EUR
(16): Volume: 623 Unit price: 0.65 EUR
(17): Volume: 20000 Unit price: 0.65 EUR
(18): Volume: 1062 Unit price: 0.65 EUR
(19): Volume: 2203 Unit price: 0.65 EUR
(20): Volume: 38 Unit price: 0.65 EUR
(21): Volume: 73 Unit price: 0.65 EUR
(22): Volume: 6200 Unit price: 0.6575 EUR
(23): Volume: 6200 Unit price: 0.6575 EUR
(24): Volume: 618 Unit price: 0.655 EUR
(25): Volume: 7600 Unit price: 0.655 EUR
(26): Volume: 16 Unit price: 0.655 EUR
(27): Volume: 4383 Unit price: 0.658 EUR
(28): Volume: 100000 Unit price: 0.66 EUR
(29): Volume: 614 Unit price: 0.66 EUR
(30): Volume: 20 Unit price: 0.66 EUR
(31): Volume: 608 Unit price: 0.66 EUR
(32): Volume: 100 Unit price: 0.66 EUR
(33): Volume: 11 Unit price: 0.66 EUR
(34): Volume: 1 Unit price: 0.66 EUR
(35): Volume: 200 Unit price: 0.66 EUR
(36): Volume: 4490 Unit price: 0.66 EUR
(37): Volume: 756 Unit price: 0.665 EUR
(38): Volume: 7500 Unit price: 0.678 EUR
(39): Volume: 7500 Unit price: 0.6715 EUR
(40): Volume: 3 Unit price: 0.665 EUR
(41): Volume: 225 Unit price: 0.665 EUR
(42): Volume: 20000 Unit price: 0.665 EUR
(43): Volume: 80 Unit price: 0.665 EUR
(44): Volume: 100 Unit price: 0.665 EUR
(45): Volume: 6000 Unit price: 0.665 EUR
(46): Volume: 4500 Unit price: 0.673 EUR
(47): Volume: 7500 Unit price: 0.673 EUR
(48): Volume: 8546 Unit price: 0.671 EUR
(49): Volume: 1649 Unit price: 0.672 EUR
(50): Volume: 1660 Unit price: 0.672 EUR
(51): Volume: 500 Unit price: 0.672 EUR
(52): Volume: 4821 Unit price: 0.672 EUR
(53): Volume: 2059 Unit price: 0.702 EUR
(54): Volume: 2809 Unit price: 0.702 EUR
(55): Volume: 1500 Unit price: 0.701 EUR
(56): Volume: 3954 Unit price: 0.701 EUR
(57): Volume: 591 Unit price: 0.701 EUR
(58): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 0.702 EUR
(59): Volume: 65 Unit price: 0.701 EUR
(60): Volume: 1350 Unit price: 0.701 EUR
(61): Volume: 2185 Unit price: 0.7005 EUR
(62): Volume: 3565 Unit price: 0.7 EUR
(63): Volume: 4565 Unit price: 0.7 EUR
(64): Volume: 6000 Unit price: 0.71 EUR
(65): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 0.704 EUR
(66): Volume: 17 Unit price: 0.704 EUR
(67): Volume: 2190 Unit price: 0.7025 EUR
(68): Volume: 280 Unit price: 0.71 EUR
(69): Volume: 2091 Unit price: 0.7145 EUR
(70): Volume: 2091 Unit price: 0.7145 EUR
(71): Volume: 2091 Unit price: 0.7145 EUR
(72): Volume: 1311 Unit price: 0.718 EUR
(73): Volume: 4599 Unit price: 0.705 EUR
(74): Volume: 3000 Unit price: 0.709 EUR
(75): Volume: 400 Unit price: 0.708 EUR
(76): Volume: 2475 Unit price: 0.715 EUR
(77): Volume: 2475 Unit price: 0.715 EUR
(78): Volume: 650 Unit price: 0.7115 EUR
(79): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 0.7115 EUR
(80): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 0.714 EUR
(81): Volume: 253 Unit price: 0.714 EUR
(82): Volume: 170 Unit price: 0.714 EUR
(83): Volume: 2726 Unit price: 0.714 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(83): Volume: 389419 Volume weighted average price: 0.66715 EUR
Further information:
Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, Tulikivi Corporation
Tel. +358 (0)207 636 555, heikki.vauhkonen@tulikivi.fi
