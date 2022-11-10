Tulikivi Corporation - Managers' Transactions: Heikki Vauhkonen

English Finnish

TULIKIVI CORPORATION MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 10 NOVEMBER AT 4:00 PM

Tulikivi Corporation has received the following notification on 9 November 2022.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Heikki Vauhkonen

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Tulikivi Oyj

LEI: 743700GSL41H2DXZY963

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 21068/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-11-04

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900583

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 10 Unit price: 0.653 EUR

(2): Volume: 1192 Unit price: 0.653 EUR

(3): Volume: 10000 Unit price: 0.65 EUR

(4): Volume: 500 Unit price: 0.65 EUR

(5): Volume: 2500 Unit price: 0.658 EUR

(6): Volume: 616 Unit price: 0.658 EUR

(7): Volume: 4182 Unit price: 0.658 EUR

(8): Volume: 1590 Unit price: 0.662 EUR

(9): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 0.6695 EUR

(10): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 0.6685 EUR

(11): Volume: 126 Unit price: 0.66 EUR

(12): Volume: 210 Unit price: 0.66 EUR

(13): Volume: 3337 Unit price: 0.648 EUR

(14): Volume: 23 Unit price: 0.648 EUR

(15): Volume: 63271 Unit price: 0.648 EUR

(16): Volume: 623 Unit price: 0.65 EUR

(17): Volume: 20000 Unit price: 0.65 EUR

(18): Volume: 1062 Unit price: 0.65 EUR

(19): Volume: 2203 Unit price: 0.65 EUR

(20): Volume: 38 Unit price: 0.65 EUR

(21): Volume: 73 Unit price: 0.65 EUR

(22): Volume: 6200 Unit price: 0.6575 EUR

(23): Volume: 6200 Unit price: 0.6575 EUR

(24): Volume: 618 Unit price: 0.655 EUR

(25): Volume: 7600 Unit price: 0.655 EUR

(26): Volume: 16 Unit price: 0.655 EUR

(27): Volume: 4383 Unit price: 0.658 EUR

(28): Volume: 100000 Unit price: 0.66 EUR

(29): Volume: 614 Unit price: 0.66 EUR

(30): Volume: 20 Unit price: 0.66 EUR

(31): Volume: 608 Unit price: 0.66 EUR

(32): Volume: 100 Unit price: 0.66 EUR

(33): Volume: 11 Unit price: 0.66 EUR

(34): Volume: 1 Unit price: 0.66 EUR

(35): Volume: 200 Unit price: 0.66 EUR

(36): Volume: 4490 Unit price: 0.66 EUR

(37): Volume: 756 Unit price: 0.665 EUR

(38): Volume: 7500 Unit price: 0.678 EUR

(39): Volume: 7500 Unit price: 0.6715 EUR

(40): Volume: 3 Unit price: 0.665 EUR

(41): Volume: 225 Unit price: 0.665 EUR

(42): Volume: 20000 Unit price: 0.665 EUR

(43): Volume: 80 Unit price: 0.665 EUR

(44): Volume: 100 Unit price: 0.665 EUR

(45): Volume: 6000 Unit price: 0.665 EUR

(46): Volume: 4500 Unit price: 0.673 EUR

(47): Volume: 7500 Unit price: 0.673 EUR

(48): Volume: 8546 Unit price: 0.671 EUR

(49): Volume: 1649 Unit price: 0.672 EUR

(50): Volume: 1660 Unit price: 0.672 EUR

(51): Volume: 500 Unit price: 0.672 EUR

(52): Volume: 4821 Unit price: 0.672 EUR

(53): Volume: 2059 Unit price: 0.702 EUR

(54): Volume: 2809 Unit price: 0.702 EUR

(55): Volume: 1500 Unit price: 0.701 EUR

(56): Volume: 3954 Unit price: 0.701 EUR

(57): Volume: 591 Unit price: 0.701 EUR

(58): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 0.702 EUR

(59): Volume: 65 Unit price: 0.701 EUR

(60): Volume: 1350 Unit price: 0.701 EUR

(61): Volume: 2185 Unit price: 0.7005 EUR

(62): Volume: 3565 Unit price: 0.7 EUR

(63): Volume: 4565 Unit price: 0.7 EUR

(64): Volume: 6000 Unit price: 0.71 EUR

(65): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 0.704 EUR

(66): Volume: 17 Unit price: 0.704 EUR

(67): Volume: 2190 Unit price: 0.7025 EUR

(68): Volume: 280 Unit price: 0.71 EUR

(69): Volume: 2091 Unit price: 0.7145 EUR

(70): Volume: 2091 Unit price: 0.7145 EUR

(71): Volume: 2091 Unit price: 0.7145 EUR

(72): Volume: 1311 Unit price: 0.718 EUR

(73): Volume: 4599 Unit price: 0.705 EUR

(74): Volume: 3000 Unit price: 0.709 EUR

(75): Volume: 400 Unit price: 0.708 EUR

(76): Volume: 2475 Unit price: 0.715 EUR

(77): Volume: 2475 Unit price: 0.715 EUR

(78): Volume: 650 Unit price: 0.7115 EUR

(79): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 0.7115 EUR

(80): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 0.714 EUR

(81): Volume: 253 Unit price: 0.714 EUR

(82): Volume: 170 Unit price: 0.714 EUR

(83): Volume: 2726 Unit price: 0.714 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(83): Volume: 389419 Volume weighted average price: 0.66715 EUR

Further information:

Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, Tulikivi Corporation

Tel. +358 (0)207 636 555, heikki.vauhkonen@tulikivi.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media