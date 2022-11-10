TIME Hails Fluence Mosaic as a 2022 Best Invention





ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence”) (NASDAQ: FLNC), a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, and cloud-based software for renewables and storage, today announced that Fluence Mosaic™, an intelligent bidding software for grid-scale energy storage and renewable assets, has been recognized by TIME as one of the Best Inventions of 2022 that are making the world better and smarter. Through state-of-the-art machine learning, Mosaic allows asset owners to navigate increasingly complex electricity markets so battery storage and renewables assets can react quickly and efficiently to grid needs.

“We are thrilled with the news that Mosaic has been named a TIME 2022 Best Invention,” said Fluence SVP & Chief Digital Officer Krishna Vanka. “We believe Mosaic ultimately unlocks the full potential of renewable and energy storage assets, driving value for owners, making electricity more affordable for consumers, improving reliability and flexibility for grid operators, and lowering carbon emissions. This award reflects the hard work and innovation that the entire Mosaic team has built into the product over the past few years.”

Currently available in the California ISO market (CAISO) and Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM), with new markets coming soon, Mosaic incorporates complex market rules and real-time data to maximize participation in wholesale electricity markets and capitalize on the full value available to assets. The software supports energy storage and renewable products from any technology provider and is currently optimizing more than 5 GW of clean energy assets globally, with a total of over 8 GW deployed or awarded. Most recently, Fluence announced that the 127 MW / 508 MWh Lancaster Area Battery (LAB) energy storage system owned by The AES Corporation will employ Mosaic for intelligent bidding in CAISO. Mosaic’s cloud-based software will integrate directly with Gridstack™, Fluence’s grid-scale, industrial strength energy storage product to process operating constraints and parameters in real-time, and employ advanced machine learning to generate bids that maximize LAB’s market earnings.

“Since optimizing our first asset, our vision has been to improve the attractiveness of renewables and storage investments,” said Stephanie Egger, Senior Director of Product for Fluence. “We are incredibly proud of the team’s realization of and continued commitment to this vision.”

Fluence currently offers two SaaS products as part of the Fluence IQ™ Digital Platform: Mosaic and Fluence Nispera™, with a combined portfolio of more than 16 GW of assets contracted or under management globally.

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader in energy storage products and services, and cloud-based software for renewables and storage. With a presence in over 40 markets globally, Fluence provides an ecosystem of offerings to drive the clean energy transition, including modular, scalable energy storage products, comprehensive service offerings, and the Fluence IQ Platform, which delivers AI-enabled SaaS products for managing and optimizing renewables and storage from any provider. The Company is transforming the way we power our world by helping customers create more resilient and sustainable electric grids.

