FAT Brands Inc. to Present at Sequire Restaurants & Foodservice Conference on November 17, 2022

Presentation at 11:00 a.m. ET

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT), a leading global franchising company and parent company of iconic brands including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Twin Peaks, Fazoli’s and 12 other restaurant concepts, today announced their participation in Sequire’s Virtual Restaurants & Foodservice Conference, which will take place on Nov. 17, 2022. Andy Wiederhorn, President and CEO, will be presenting at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Register to watch the presentation HERE.

Summary of Sequire Restaurants & Foodservice Conference

The restaurant & foodservice industry has flourished for years, forecasting to reach $898 billion in sales this year. This one-day virtual investor event, highlighting public companies in the restaurant and foodservice sector, will be held via SRAX’s Sequire Virtual Events platform. Thousands of active small-cap investors have been invited to the event, which will feature several restaurant and foodservice focused companies hosting 25-minute presentations, alongside keynotes highlighting prominent names in this space.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

Investor Relations:

ICR

Michelle Michalski

IR-FATBrands@icrinc.com

646-277-1224

Media Relations:

Erin Mandzik

emandzik@fatbrands.com

860-212-6509

###