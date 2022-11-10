Call Center Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Destine to Reach USD 7553.36 Million Globally by 2029, Size, Share, Industry Growth Rate, Technological Advancements, Demand & Revenue Outlook

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- " Call Center Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market " is the title of a new report from Data Bridge Market Research. Key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive environment are all dissected in detail in the research. The Call Center Artificial Intelligence market research report for the Call Center Artificial Intelligence industry has been developed by the methodical gathering and evaluation of market information, and it is provided in a form that explains various facts and statistics to the firm. The market and its many elements, including but not limited to, market drivers, market constraints, market segmentation, market opportunities, market challenges, market revenues, and competitive analysis, are thoroughly examined in this report. It helps businesses take swift action to counter specialty market dangers. This in-depth study of the Call Center Artificial Intelligence market has been meticulously crafted by an elite group of analysts, experts, statisticians, forecasters, and economists.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the call center artificial intelligence (AI) market was valued at USD 2294.22 million in 2022 and is expected to reach the value of USD 7553.36 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.70% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Call center artificial intelligence (AI) refers to a specialized application of artificial intelligence (AI) for customer engagement that helps in programming business operations. The customers engage in solving their issues with no necessity of specialized agents to communicate with consumers. Artificial intelligence (AI) suggests solutions based on the problem present by the consumer. The complaint is sent to a human agent if the difficulties persist.

The increasing need for better data analytical capabilities to cater to customer inquiries in real-time and increase customer engagement through social media will boost the demand for the call center artificial intelligence (AI) in the market. Industries have also understood that improved consumer service can aid in growing profitability. Therefore, industries are aggressively adopting call center artificial intelligence (AI) to increase consumer service, thus contributing to call center artificial intelligence (AI) market growth .

Competitive Landscape

The Call Center Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Oracle (U.S.)

IBM (U.S.)

RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, (U.S.)

Microsoft (U.S.)

VMware, Inc., (U.S.)

Dell Inc., (U.S.)

Redcentric plc (U.K.)

Google LLC (U.S.)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Red Hat, Inc. (U.S.)

Getronics (Netherlands)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.)

CenturyLink (U.S.)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Joyent, Inc., (U.S.)

AT&T Intellectual Property (U.S.)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

NTT DATA Corporation (Japan)

Recent Development

In January 2023, Sprinklr announced its partnership with Google Cloud. This partnership will aid enterprises to reimagine its consumer experience management strategies. This partnership will also help Sprinklr to grow awareness among its joint customers and accelerate its go-to-market strategy.

In September 2021, Leidos partnered with Nuance Omnichannel Conversational AI Platform. This partnership will help to improve digital patient engagement solutions for healthcare companies. Leidos develops solutions using Nuance's AI technology, which advances their customers' assignments to improve outcomes, care quality and costs, by building tailored solutions for digital patient engagement

Opportunities for Key Players:

Increasing development in customer engagement

With the proliferation of platforms, such as Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp, the reach of social channels has developed exponentially. For instance, in April 2023, Facebook alone had around 3 billion monthly active users. Consumers resort to these online platforms to find data and participate in communities to solve service issues. They progressively trust on social media to learn about companies or brands, especially millennial consumers and the young generation. Therefore, organizations have planned to make productive use of social channels, to advance customer engagement. This would help accelerate the call center artificial intelligence (AI) market and will likely to generate ample and new opportunities for the market growth in the forecast period.

Key Market Segments Covered in Call Center Artificial Intelligence (AI) Industry Research

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Application

Workforce Optimization

Predictive Call Routing

Journey Orchestration

Agent Performance Management

Sentiment Analysis

Appointment Scheduling

By Organization Size

SME

Large Enterprises

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

By End Use

BFSI

Retail & E-Commerce

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Travel & Hospitality

Key Industry Drivers:

Increasing preference of cloud-based contact center solutions

The mounting usage of cloud based contact centers is estimated to increase the demand of call center artificial intelligence (AI) and further expand the call center artificial intelligence (AI) market growth rate. Agents can get real-time access to consumer information from any location through cloud-based technologies. Moreover, cloud-based call center AI solutions do not need full-time workers to work physically; this technology allows agents to be work from anywhere. Call center artificial intelligence (AI) vendors form a functional architecture where end-user infrastructure processing is separated between two sites.

Increasing need to automate customer service

Consumer care executives are now creating closer consumer relationships to deliver long-term value for firms. As per the study, approx., more than 60% of industries are improving their data analysis, which is significant for providing better consumer experience. Now businesses and companies have more access to modified client data for better experiences owing to artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies. For instance, artificial intelligence (AI) social media can quickly help clients to solve their own problems. Business process automation will also improve overall organizational performance of employee and agility by providing actionable data for consumer insights.

Call Center Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the call center artificial intelligence (AI) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the call center artificial intelligence (AI) market because of increasing business automation among end user industries. The rapid technological developments and presence of global vendors within the regionwill likely to boost the market growth.

Asia-Pacific will continue to project the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period of 2023-2030 due to economic growth in this region. The presence of major market players and the increased spending on call centers to deliver efficient services across industries will likely boost market growth in the region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Call Center Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Call Center Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market, By Component Global Call Center Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market, By Application Global Call Center Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market, By Organization Size Global Call Center Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market, By End User Global Call Center Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market, By Deployment Mode Global Call Center Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market, By Region Global Call Center Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

