AvePoint Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Third quarter SaaS revenue of $30.0 million, representing 34% year-over-year growth, 45% adjusted for constant currency

Third quarter total revenue of $62.7 million, representing 16% year-over-year growth, 26% adjusted for constant currency

Total ARR of $191.7 million, representing 30% year-over-year growth, 34% adjusted for FX impact

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the most advanced SaaS and data management platform provider, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“Q3 was another strong quarter for AvePoint despite the uncertain macroeconomic environment, highlighted by 34% ARR growth and 26% revenue growth, both adjusted for the impact of FX,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ), CEO and Co-Founder of AvePoint. “Our strong topline performance reflects the ongoing need of companies around the world to secure collaboration data, sustain connections between people and ensure business continuity. At the same time, we continue to thoughtfully invest in a number of strategic growth initiatives while emphasizing robust expense controls across the company. We are excited for a strong close to 2022 and remain well positioned to capture the enormous market opportunity ahead of us.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Total revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $62.7 million, up 16% from the third quarter of 2021 and up 26% year over year on a constant currency basis. Within total revenue, SaaS revenue was $30.0 million, up 34% from the third quarter of 2021 and up 45% year over year on a constant currency basis.





: Total revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $62.7 million, up 16% from the third quarter of 2021 and up 26% year over year on a constant currency basis. Within total revenue, SaaS revenue was $30.0 million, up 34% from the third quarter of 2021 and up 45% year over year on a constant currency basis. Gross Profit : Gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 was $45.9 million, compared to $38.7 million for the third quarter of 2021. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 73.2%, compared to 71.8% for the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 was $46.6 million, compared to $41.1 million for the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin was 74.2% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 76.3% for the third quarter of 2021.





: Gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 was $45.9 million, compared to $38.7 million for the third quarter of 2021. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 73.2%, compared to 71.8% for the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 was $46.6 million, compared to $41.1 million for the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin was 74.2% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 76.3% for the third quarter of 2021. Operating Income/(Loss): GAAP operating loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $(7.4) million, compared to $(28.7) million for the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2022 was $2.2 million, compared to $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2021.





GAAP operating loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $(7.4) million, compared to $(28.7) million for the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2022 was $2.2 million, compared to $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. Cash and short-term investments: $219.8 million as of September 30, 2022.



Third Quarter 2022 Key Performance Indicators and Business Highlights

ARR as of the end of third quarter was $191.7 million, up 30% year-over-year. Adjusted for FX, ARR grew 34%.





Dollar-based net retention rate was 106% and was 108% adjusted for FX.





The acquisitions of tyGraph, an award-winning platform that allows organizations to organize, measure, and analyze human interactions to accelerate success in the digital workplace, and Essential, a South Korea-based software solutions provider that will advance the Company’s ability to enable large organizations in the country to accomplish their digital transformation goals were both completed.





A new research and development hub in Singapore, which will serve as the Company’s international headquarters and foster local talent to support the growing global demand for B2B SaaS solutions, was announced.





Three rigorous audits (ISO 27001:2013 and 27017:2015 frameworks and CSA STAR Level 2), which reflect the Company’s prioritization of security and privacy and its commitment to help all organizations safely manage their digital collaboration data were completed.





Through September 30, 2022, the Company repurchased approximately 4 million shares under the share repurchase program at a cost of approximately $19.6 million.



Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company expects:

Total revenues of $63 million to $65 million, or 19% year-over-year growth, 22% adjusted for constant currency.

Non-GAAP operating income of $1.5 million to $3.5 million.

For the full year 2022, the Company now expects:

Total revenues of $231.7 million to $233.7 million, or 21% year-over-year growth, 28% adjusted for constant currency.

Non-GAAP operating loss of $(3.2) million to $(1.2) million.

Total ARR of $202 million to $206 million, or 28% year-over-year growth, 32% adjusted for the impact of FX.



Quarterly Conference Call

AvePoint will host a conference call today, November 10, 2022, to review its third quarter 2022 financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 4:30pm ET. You may access the call and register with a live operator by dialing 1 (844) 826-3035 for US participants and 1 (412) 317-5195 for outside the US. The conference ID for the call is 5693960. Investors can also join by webcast by visiting https://ir.avepoint.com/events. The webcast will be available live, and a replay will be available following the completion of the live broadcast for approximately 90 days.

About AvePoint

Collaborate with confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform for SaaS and data management to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. More than 9 million cloud users rely on our solutions. Our SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers via more than 100 cloud marketplaces, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is a five-time Global Microsoft Partner of the Year and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.avepoint.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement AvePoint’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (including percentage of revenue figures), non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin. In order for AvePoint’s investors to be better able to compare its current results with those of previous periods, the company has included a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release. These reconciliations adjust the related GAAP financial measures to exclude stock-based compensation expense. AvePoint believes the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures enhances the user’s overall understanding of its historical financial performance. The presentation of AvePoint’s non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for its financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and AvePoint’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Disclosure Information

AvePoint uses the https://ir.avepoint.com/ website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint’s business and changes in AvePoint’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of AvePoint’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and its registration statement on Form S-1 and related prospectus and prospectus supplements filed with the SEC. Copies of these and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

AvePoint, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: SaaS $ 29,959 $ 22,410 $ 84,131 $ 61,255 Term license and support 18,288 17,477 42,501 37,292 Services 10,458 8,143 29,231 21,361 Maintenance 3,754 5,293 12,262 16,160 Perpetual license 280 604 606 2,003 Total revenue 62,739 53,927 168,731 138,071 Cost of revenue: SaaS 7,011 4,866 18,651 13,870 Term license and support 515 211 1,573 714 Services 9,113 9,435 25,922 21,528 Maintenance 189 710 739 1,608 Total cost of revenue 16,828 15,222 46,885 37,720 Gross profit 45,911 38,705 121,846 100,351 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 27,201 25,186 81,429 73,488 General and administrative 16,365 22,230 48,229 44,186 Research and development 8,953 19,648 23,247 27,633 Depreciation and amortization 819 326 1,959 863 Total operating expenses 53,338 67,390 154,864 146,170 Loss from operations (7,427 ) (28,685 ) (33,018 ) (45,819 ) Gain on earn-out and warrant liabilities 913 13,650 6,848 13,650 Interest income, net 16 56 50 80 Other income (expense), net 48 (299 ) (822 ) (300 ) Loss before income taxes (6,450 ) (15,278 ) (26,942 ) (32,389 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 336 (5,521 ) 99 (6,633 ) Net loss $ (6,786 ) $ (9,757 ) $ (27,041 ) $ (25,756 ) Net income attributable to and accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interest (626 ) (517 ) (1,870 ) (1,413 ) Net loss attributable to AvePoint, Inc. $ (7,412 ) $ (10,274 ) $ (28,911 ) $ (27,169 ) Deemed dividends on preferred stock — 608 — (32,928 ) Net loss available to common shareholders $ (7,412 ) $ (9,666 ) $ (28,911 ) $ (60,097 ) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.47 ) Basic and diluted shares used in computing loss per share 180,732 176,621 179,563 126,738





AvePoint, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except par value)

(Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 217,781 $ 268,217 Short-term investments 2,003 2,411 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,808 and $838 at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 56,777 55,067 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,370 8,461 Total current assets 285,931 334,156 Property and equipment, net 5,610 3,922 Goodwill 18,186 — Other intangible assets, net 11,260 — Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,913 — Deferred contract costs 42,364 38,926 Other assets 14,577 11,734 Total assets $ 394,841 $ 388,738 Liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,017 $ 1,824 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 39,134 35,062 Current portion of deferred revenue 78,034 74,294 Total current liabilities 119,185 111,180 Long-term operating lease liabilities 12,459 — Long-term portion of deferred revenue 7,997 8,038 Earn-out shares liabilities 4,074 10,012 Other non-current liabilities 5,730 3,943 Total liabilities 149,445 133,173 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine equity Redeemable noncontrolling interest 12,684 5,210 Total mezzanine equity 12,684 5,210 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized, 184,455 and 181,822 shares issued and outstanding, at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 19 18 Additional paid-in capital 655,968 625,056 Treasury stock (21,293 ) (1,739 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,226 2,317 Accumulated deficit (404,208 ) (375,297 ) Total stockholders’ equity 232,712 250,355 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders’ equity $ 394,841 $ 388,738





AvePoint, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Operating activities Net loss $ (27,041 ) $ (25,756 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,255 863 Operating lease right-of-use assets expense 4,602 — Foreign currency remeasurement loss (gain) 3,026 (161 ) Provision for doubtful accounts 1,058 (880 ) Stock-based compensation 28,287 50,475 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (18 ) (15 ) Deferred income taxes (154 ) (1,008 ) Change in value of earn-out and warrant liabilities (6,754 ) (13,650 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and long-term unbilled receivables (9,931 ) (7,002 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,486 ) (10,775 ) Deferred contract costs and other assets (5,166 ) (3,269 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (4,227 ) 1,836 Deferred revenue 8,656 5,377 Net cash used in operating activities (6,893 ) (3,965 ) Investing activities Maturities of investments 180,837 — Purchases of investments (180,495 ) (638 ) Net assets acquired from business combinations and asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired (18,574 ) — Capitalization of internal use software (1,165 ) — Purchase of property and equipment (3,420 ) (1,445 ) Net cash used in investing activities (22,817 ) (2,083 ) Financing activities Proceeds from recapitalization of Apex shares — 441,573 Redemption of redeemable convertible preferred stock — (130,925 ) Redemption of Legacy AvePoint common stock — (106,169 ) Payments of transaction fees by Legacy AvePoint — (2,998 ) Purchase of common stock (19,554 ) (1,631 ) Payment of net cash settlement for management options — (7,530 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 1,817 4,555 Proceeds from sale of common shares of subsidiary — 753 Repayments of finance leases (23 ) (20 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (17,760 ) 197,608 Effect of exchange rates on cash (2,966 ) 32 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (50,436 ) 191,592 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 268,217 69,112 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 217,781 $ 260,704 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Income taxes paid $ 421 $ 2,823 Noncash acquisition $ 5,635 $ —





AvePoint, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Non-GAAP operating income GAAP operating loss $ (7,427 ) $ (28,685 ) $ (33,018 ) $ (45,819 ) Stock-based compensation expense 9,609 32,676 28,287 50,475 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 2,182 $ 3,991 $ (4,731 ) $ 4,656 Non-GAAP operating margin 3.5 % 7.4 % -2.8 % 3.4 % Non-GAAP gross profit GAAP gross profit $ 45,911 $ 38,705 $ 121,846 $ 100,351 Stock-based compensation expense 667 2,428 1,948 2,790 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 46,578 $ 41,133 $ 123,794 $ 103,141 Non-GAAP gross margin 74.2 % 76.3 % 73.4 % 74.7 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing GAAP sales and marketing $ 27,201 $ 25,186 $ 81,429 $ 73,488 Stock-based compensation expense (2,847 ) (2,171 ) (8,705 ) (13,073 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 24,354 $ 23,015 $ 72,724 $ 60,415 Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a % of revenue 38.8 % 42.7 % 43.1 % 43.8 % Non-GAAP general and administrative GAAP general and administrative $ 16,365 $ 22,230 $ 48,229 $ 44,186 Stock-based compensation expense (5,060 ) (13,020 ) (14,825 ) (19,375 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 11,305 $ 9,210 $ 33,404 $ 24,811 Non-GAAP general and administrative as a % of revenue 18.0 % 17.1 % 19.8 % 18.0 % Non-GAAP research and development GAAP research and development $ 8,953 $ 19,648 $ 23,247 $ 27,633 Stock-based compensation expense (1,035 ) (15,057 ) (2,809 ) (15,237 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 7,918 $ 4,591 $ 20,438 $ 12,396 Non-GAAP research and development as a % of revenue 12.6 % 8.5 % 12.1 % 9.0 %



