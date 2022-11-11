Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 11 November 2022

| Source: Rovio Entertainment Corp. Rovio Entertainment Corp.

Espoo, FINLAND

Rovio Entertainment Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 11.11.2022 at 18.45 EET
  
Rovio Entertainment Corporation - Repurchase of own shares on 11.11.2022
  
Rovio Entertainment Corporation 
In the Nasdaq Helsinki 
Date11.11.2022
Exchange transactionBUY
Share trading codeROVIO
Amount, shares42464
Average price/share, EUR6,188434
Total cost, EUR262785,65
  
  
Rovio now holds a total of 5 982 558 shares including the shares repurchased on 11.11.2022
  
On behalf of Rovio Entertainment Corporation 
  
OP Corporate Bank PLC 

Further information:
Timo Rahkonen, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy
+358 40 730 3442
RovioIR@rovio.com

About Rovio:
