Alpine Income Property Trust Provides Operational Update

WINTER PARK, Fla., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) (the “Company”) announced today that it has published its November 2022 Investor Presentation on its website and provided an update on its recent corporate and investment activities:



To date during the fourth quarter of 2022, acquired four net lease retail properties for total acquisition volume of $35.5 million at a weighted average going-in cash cap rate of 7.4%. The acquired properties are leased to Home Depot, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Dollar Tree/Family Dollar and 100% of the acquired annualized cash base rents are generated from a tenant or the parent of a tenant with an investment grade credit rating.

Sold one net lease property to date during the fourth quarter of 2022 for $2.0 million at an exit cap rate of 5.2%, generating a gain on sale of $1.6 million.

The Company’s top five tenants based on total annualized base rent are Walgreens, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Dollar Tree/Family Dollar, Lowe’s and Dollar General. All top five tenants maintain investment grade credit ratings and total annualized base rent attributable to investment grade rated tenants for the entire portfolio is 53%.

Provided notice of intent to defease the Company’s $30.0 million CMBS mortgage secured by six net lease properties (the “CMBS Loan”) before year-end 2022. The Company is under contract to sell three of the six properties securing the CMBS Loan for a combined sales price of $22.1 million.

Certain closing conditions must be met before or at closing to complete the announced under contract dispositions and the Company’s planned defeasance of the CMBS Loan. These conditions are not currently satisfied. Accordingly, as of the date of this press release and until the closing of these transactions, there can be no assurance that the Company will consummate the referenced transactions.

About Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Annualized Base Rent (“ABR”) represents the annualized in-place straight-line base rent required by the tenant’s lease. ABR is a non-GAAP financial measure. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors because it is a widely accepted industry measure used by analysts and investors to compare the real estate portfolios and operating performance of REITs.

The Company defines an Investment Grade Rated tenant as a tenant or the parent of a tenant with a credit rating from S&P Global Ratings, Moody’s Investors Service, Fitch Ratings or the National Association of Insurance Commissioners of Baa3, BBB-, or NAIC-2 or higher.





