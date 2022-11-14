Meet the Winner of the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards®!

WASHINGTON, DC, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, has revealed Ethan, the 2022 Shelter Hero Dog, as the winner of the 12th annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards®. Based on more than one million votes by the American public and the deliberations of a VIP panel of dog experts and celebrity animal lovers, Ethan was named this year’s American Hero Dog at the Hero Dog Awards gala in Palm Beach, Florida on November 11. Ethan, nominated in the Shelter Dogs category sponsored by Lulu’s Fund, has inspired people around the world through his story.

“The Hero Dog Awards were created to honor some of the world’s most extraordinary heroes,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane. “This year’s finalists have gone above and beyond the call of duty, saving lives on the battlefield, comforting children and seniors, and inspiring us to overcome our own challenges. All are heroes, but I am overjoyed to congratulate Ethan on winning this year’s top title! We hope his story will encourage people to value our animal friends and recognize the healing power of the human-animal bond.”

Ethan was found in a parking lot on a cold January day in 2021 and rushed to critical veterinary care. He was extremely emaciated - weighing only 38 pounds when he should have weighed more than 80. He couldn’t lift his head to eat or drink on his own, and he didn’t take his first steps for six days. However, he never stopped fighting to stay alive. He had an unimaginable determination to keep persevering through seemingly insurmountable odds, and thousands of people began to follow his story.

Because of his fortitude, Ethan did recover, and he was lucky enough to quickly find his own forever home as well. Jeff first met Ethan the day he was found. While taking care of Ethan, the two formed a deep bond and Jeff instantly made it official by adopting him. Over the past year, Ethan has brought attention and recognition to shelters and animals all over the country through his story. His journey inspires people to overcome incredible odds in their own lives.

The Hero Dog Awards is an annual, nationwide competition that searches for and recognizes America’s most extraordinary canines. Nearly 400 remarkable pups were nominated in this year’s campaign. Ethan was first named the winner in his individual category, becoming the 2022 Shelter Hero Dog, and now he has also achieved the coveted title of American Hero Dog.

The seven finalists of the 2022 Hero Dog Awards include:

Ethan, the 2022 Shelter Hero Dog sponsored by Lulu’s Fund

Iiken M090, the 2022 Military Hero Dog

K9 Riggs, the 2022 Law Enforcement and Detection Hero Dog

Cole the Deaf Dog, the 2022 Therapy Hero Dog sponsored by American Airlines

Recon, the 2022 Service Hero Dog sponsored by Window World

Keb, the 2022 Search and Rescue Hero Dog

Kinley, the 2022 Guide/Hearing Hero Dog

Ethan and the other category winners will be featured in the Hero Dog Awards broadcast, airing to Circle Network on December 6 at 9 p.m. ET. The show, hosted by Emmy-winning television star Carson Kressley, will be sure to delight and inspire dog lovers across the country.

“We want to thank the many generous sponsors who have helped shine a light on these heroes,” said Dr. Ganzert. “Our deepest thanks to Zoetis, exclusive sponsor of the Hero Vet Awards; Lulu’s Fund, sponsor of the Shelter Dogs category; Window World, sponsor of the Service Dogs category; American Airlines, sponsor of the Therapy Dogs category and official airline of the 2022 Hero Dog Awards; and finally, Circle Network, our broadcast partner.”

To learn more about this year’s finalists and meet past winners of the Hero Dog Awards, visit www.HeroDogAwards.org.

About American Humane

American Humane is the country’s first national humane organization and the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare, overseeing the humane treatment of more than one billion animals across the globe each year. Founded in 1877, American Humane has been First to Serve™ the cause of animals and for 145 years has been at the forefront of virtually every major advance in the humane movement. For more information or to support our lifesaving work, please visit www.AmericanHumane.org, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and subscribe to our channel on YouTube for the latest breaking news and features about the animals with whom we share our Earth.

About Zoetis

As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After 70 years innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide – from livestock farmers to veterinarians and pet owners. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $7.8 billion in 2021 with approximately 12,100 employees. For more, visit www.zoetis.com.

About American Airlines

American Airlines offers customers 6,800 daily flights to more than 365 destinations in 61 countries from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. With a shared purpose of caring for people on life’s journey, American’s 130,000 global team members serve more than 200 million customers annually. Since 2013, American has invested more than $28 billion in its product and people and now flies the youngest fleet among U.S. network carriers, equipped with industry-leading high-speed Wi-Fi, lie-flat seats, and more inflight entertainment and access to power. American also has enhanced food and beverage options in the air and on the ground in its world-class Admirals Club and Flagship lounges. American was recently named a Five Star Global Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association and Airline of the Year by Air Transport World. American is a founding member of oneworld®, whose members serve 1,100 destinations in 180 countries and territories. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company’s stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what’s happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

About Lulu’s Fund

Lulu’s Fund, which is part of the Timothy T. Day Foundation, was founded in 2012. Named after the Day’s beloved pug Lulu, Lulu’s Fund continues the Foundation’s ongoing commitment to supporting organizations in the animal rescue community throughout the United States.

Organizations that receive support from Lulu’s Fund are primarily those that rescue abused, neglected and abandoned dogs. Their focus is to treat existing medical issues, provide spay and neuter services, place dogs in safe foster homes, and ultimately find forever homes for the animals.

About Window World

With over 225 locations nationwide, Window World serves homeowners from coast to coast with quality window replacement, exterior doors, and more. Founded on the principle of offering high-quality products at a fair price, and that distinction remains true today.

Through the Window World Military Initiative and Window World Cares®, we support our veteran community and those in need.

And as a Military Friendly® Employer, we create engaging opportunities for veteran and military communities that include hiring, career advancement, and charitable contributions.

