New Ultra-Compact SONIMAGE MX1 Platinum Redefines Image Quality in Point-of-Care Ultrasound at RSNA 2022

WAYNE, N.J, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., a leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology, introduces its next-generation, compact point-of-care ultrasound system (POCUS), SONIMAGE® MX1 Platinum, delivering incredible detail resolution for superior image quality. Clinicians can hand carry the SONIMAGE MX1 Platinum System wherever it is needed most – at the bedside, in an exam room or surgery suite. Konica Minolta will introduce the new system at the 2022 Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), November 27 – December 1, 2022.



The MX1 Platinum System leverages an advanced imaging algorithm that achieves improved resolution of ultrasound images while maintaining optimum frame rates. This algorithm improves image quality of the color and grayscale modes, delivering speckle reduction and applying a smoothing effect to reduce graininess in the image. The exceptional image quality at the point-of-care can help clinicians make better informed diagnoses and facilitate accurate interventions, giving them confidence in what they are seeing to make immediate decisions that enhance patient care.

Also new is an extended battery life that enables a continuous two-hour scan time, so the MX1 Platinum System can be carried throughout the hospital or clinic without requiring a re-charge. A full suite of powerful transducers is available with MX1 Platinum System, including the L18-4 and HL18-4 wide-band frequency linear probes for musculoskeletal (MSK) and general imaging exams. The S4-2 phased array enables quick scans of the heart in perioperative situations, which allows clinicians to assess the patient pre- and post-surgery.

The combination of excellent image quality, powerful transducers and Konica Minolta’s Simple Needle Visualization (SNV®) make the MX1 Platinum System the ideal POCUS unit for interventions. SNV highlights the advancing needle for greater visibility of the needle tip, shaft and injectate for more confident interventions or biologic injections.

“Whether POCUS is used at the bedside, office or during an intervention, image quality matters,” says Joan Toth, Sr. Product Marketing Manager at Konica Minolta Healthcare. “With an aging population and continued increase in MSK diseases, physicians are turning to POCUS for a faster diagnosis of the patient’s injury or pain and to more confidently place injections. The MX1 Platinum System is a compact yet powerful device that delivers immediate and high-quality images at the point-of-care.”

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. The company’s focus is to contribute to life changing advances through the transformation of primary imaging, allowing the invisible to be seen. Primary imaging, the most commonly used medical imaging technologies, include X-ray, ultrasound and imaging management systems. By advancing these readily available technologies, we can bring greater diagnostic capabilities to the greatest number of people.

With nearly 150 years of endless innovation, imaging is in Konica Minolta’s DNA. From roots as a camera and film manufacturer, the company has cultivated its own technologies and continues to evolve techniques for visualizing what is not visible. Innovation allows the company to be a strong strategic partner, understanding what value means to customers and how Konica Minolta’s innovations can address specific needs and lead to better decisions, sooner.

Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a division of Konica Minolta, Inc. For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, or visit https://healthcare.konicaminolta.us.

