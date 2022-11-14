Nextensa NV/SA: Notes of the Board of Directors on Q3 2022

English Dutch French

Brussels, 14 November 2022



HIGHLIGHTS



For Q3 2022 we note the following key data:



• The net result amounts to €41.5 million on 30 September 2022 or €4.15 per share



• The rental income has increased by €3.9 million in comparison to Q3 last year and now amounts to €51.6 million



• The occupancy rate of the total investment portfolio increases to 91.20% compared to 89.09% at the end of 2021



• The financial debt ratio fell from 48.56% at the end of 2021 to 45.70% on 30 September 2022



• More than 100 apartments have already been reserved from the Park Lane phase II project at the Tour & Taxis site



• In October 2022, the Darwin I building - “Bronze Gate” - at Cloche d’Or was sold for €65 million



• A lease was signed with CD&V for 1,500 sqm of offices at Gare Maritime in Brussels and with B&B HOTELS for the development of a 150-room hotel at Cloche d’Or in Luxembourg





