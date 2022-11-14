New York, USA, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fallopian Tube Cancer Pipeline Appears Robust With 50+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Segment | DelveInsight

Abnormal growth of malignant cells in one or both fallopian tubes in women can cause fallopian tube cancer. The increased incidence of fallopian tube cancer cases, increased research and development of treatment, the necessity of approvals, untapped opportunities, and upcoming technological advancements drive market growth.

DelveInsight’s 'Fallopian Tube Cancer Pipeline Insight – 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline fallopian tube cancer therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the fallopian tube cancer pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Fallopian Tube Cancer Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s fallopian tube cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 55+ pipeline therapies for fallopian tube cancer treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for fallopian tube cancer treatment. Key fallopian tube cancer companies such as ImmunoGen, OncXerna Theraputics, Merck & Co, Alkermes plc, SOTIO a.s., Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Advenchen Laboratories, LLC, OncoQuest, Medivation, Pfizer, Glycotope, Array Pharma, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Lee's Pharmaceutical, Genmab, Seagen, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, Zenith Epigenetics, AiVita Biomedical, Xencor Inc., Syndax Pharmaceuticals, ImmunoVaccine Technologies, Celsion, APIM Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Artios Pharma Ltd, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology, Exelixis, Green3Bio, Inc., OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Transgene, Tmunity Therapeutics, Genelux Corporation, OncoC4, Inc., CanariaBio Inc., Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Artios Pharma, ImmunoGen, Inc., Shattuck Labs, Transgene, Sutro Biopharma, Mersana Therapeutics, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, Atrecsa, Inc., and others are evaluating new drugs for fallopian tube cancer to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new drugs for fallopian tube cancer to improve the treatment landscape. Promising fallopian tube cancer pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, Trabectedin, Navicixizumab, Pembrolizumab, Nemvaleukin, DCVAC/OvCa, Fluzoparib, AL3818, Oregovomab, Enzalutamide, PF-06873600, PankoMab-GEX, VTX-2337, Guadecitabine, Gimatecan, tisotumab vedotin, SG001, ZEN003694, AVOVA-1, Abemaciclib, XmAb20717, Entinostat, DPX-Survivac, GEN-1, ATX-101, GRN-300, TG4050, CART-TnMUC1, Olvimulogene nanivacirepvec, ONC-392, Oregovomab, ZN-c3, ART0380, IMGN151, SL-172154, TG4050, STRO-002, XMT-1660, RP12146, ATRC-101, and others.

and others. Mirvetuximab soravtansine being developed by ImmunoGen is a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate which consists of a folate receptor alpha-binding antibody, cleavable linker, and the maytansinoid payload DM4, a potent tubulin-targeting agent, in order to kill the targeted cancer cells. SORAYA is a global, single-arm, phase III study evaluating mirvetuximab soravtansine in adults with folate receptor alpha–high, platinum-resistant, high-grade, serous epithelial ovarian, primary peritoneal, or fallopian tube cancer. As per the results, Folate receptor alpha expression predicted benefit from mirvetuximab soravtansine in platinum-resistant high-grade serous epithelial ovarian, primary peritoneal or fallopian tube cancers.

being developed by is a first-in-class which consists of a folate receptor alpha-binding antibody, cleavable linker, and the maytansinoid payload DM4, a potent tubulin-targeting agent, in order to kill the targeted cancer cells. is a global, single-arm, evaluating mirvetuximab soravtansine in adults with folate receptor alpha–high, platinum-resistant, high-grade, serous epithelial ovarian, primary peritoneal, or fallopian tube cancer. As per the results, from mirvetuximab soravtansine in platinum-resistant high-grade serous epithelial ovarian, primary peritoneal or fallopian tube cancers. SL-172154 is a bi-functional fusion protein that targets CD47 on malignant cells and CD40 on immune cells (antigen presenting cells). In August 2022 , Shattuck Labs initiated a SL03-OHD-105 an open-label, multicenter, phase Ib trial designed to evaluate SL-172154 administered in combination with pegylated liposomal doxorubicin (PLD) or mirvetuximab soravtansine (MIRV) in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer.

is a bi-functional fusion protein that targets CD47 on malignant cells and CD40 on immune cells (antigen presenting cells). In , initiated a SL03-OHD-105 an open-label, multicenter, phase Ib trial designed to evaluate SL-172154 administered in with (PLD) or (MIRV) in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer. ATX-101 , the lead compound of APIM’s development program , is being evaluated in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy in patients suffering from recurrent, platinum sensitive ovarian, fallopian tube and primary peritoneal cancer in Phase I/II stage of developement. In May 2021 , US FDA accepted its Investigational New Drug application (IND) for a Phase I/II clinical trial.

, the lead compound of , is being evaluated in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy in patients suffering from recurrent, platinum sensitive ovarian, fallopian tube and primary peritoneal cancer in Phase I/II stage of developement. In , US FDA accepted its (IND) for a Phase I/II clinical trial. IMGN151 is a next-generation ADC, designed to address the unmet needs of cancer patients with tumor types expressing lower levels of folate receptor alpha (FRα). In October 2022, ImmunoGen initiated a Phase I, First-in-Human, Open-Label, Dose-Escalation and Expansion Study of IMGN151 (Anti-FRα Antibody-drug Conjugate) in Adult Patients With Recurrent Endometrial Cancer and Recurrent, High-Grade Serous Epithelial Ovarian, Primary Peritoneal, or Fallopian Tube Cancers.

The fallopian tube cancer pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage fallopian tube cancer drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the fallopian tube cancer clinical trial landscape.

Fallopian Tube Cancer Overview

Fallopian tube cancer begins in the fallopian tubes, which connect a woman's ovaries to her uterus. Fallopian tube cancer is extremely rare. Only about 1% of all reproductive cancers in women begin in the fallopian tubes. The fallopian tube cancer causes and risk factors are unknown. In some cases, a woman may have a history of chronic infection and inflammation of the fallopian tubes (due to untreated sexually transmitted diseases, for example).

The most common fallopian tube cancer symptoms are abnormal vaginal bleeding, vaginal discharge, and/or abdominal pain. It is difficult to see anything abnormal growing inside a fallopian tube. This makes fallopian tube cancer diagnosis difficult.

Fallopian tube cancer treatment will consider the patient’s disease stage, medical history, current health, and personal preferences, among other things. Fallopian tube cancer treatment aims to eradicate cancer with minimal side effects completely.





A snapshot of the Fallopian Tube Cancer Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Mirvetuximab Soravtansine ImmunoGen Phase III Apoptosis stimulants; Mitosis inhibitors; Tubulin inhibitors; Tubulin polymerisation inhibitors Intravenous Pembrolizumab Merck & Co. Phase III Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists Intravenous Nemvaleukin Alkermes plc Phase III Interleukin-2 receptor agonists Intravenous Oregovomab CanariaBio Inc. Phase III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Immunostimulants Intravenous ZEN003694 Zenith Epigenetics Phase II Bromodomain and extraterminal domain protein inhibitors Oral AVOVA-1 Aivita Biomedical Phase II Immunostimulants Subcutaneous PF-06873600 Pfizer Phase II Cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitors Oral ATX-101 Apim Therapeutics Phase I/II Protein interaction domain and motif inhibitors Intravenous REGN5668 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Phase I/II Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous IMGN151 ImmunoGen, Inc. Phase I Apoptosis stimulants; Mitosis inhibitors; Tubulin inhibitors; Tubulin polymerisation inhibitors Intravenous SL-172154 Shattuck Labs Phase I CD40 antigen stimulants; CD47 antigen inhibitors; Cytokine stimulants; Immunologic cytotoxicity; Phagocyte stimulants; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous TG4050 Transgene Phase I Immunostimulants; T lymphocyte stimulants Subcutaneous

Fallopian Tube Cancer Therapeutics Assessment

The fallopian tube cancer pipeline report proffers an integral view of fallopian tube cancer emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Fallopian Tube Cancer Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Infusion, Intradermal, Intramuscular, Intranasal, Intravaginal, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical

Infusion, Intradermal, Intramuscular, Intranasal, Intravaginal, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Vaccines, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule

Table of Contents

1. Fallopian Tube Cancer Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Fallopian Tube Cancer Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Fallopian Tube Cancer Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Fallopian Tube Cancer Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Fallopian Tube Cancer Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Fallopian Tube Cancer Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 Mirvetuximab Soravtansine: ImmunoGen 8. Fallopian Tube Cancer Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 ZEN003694: Zenith Epigenetics 9. Fallopian Tube Cancer Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 SL-172154: Shattuck Labs 10. Fallopian Tube Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Fallopian Tube Cancer Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Fallopian Tube Cancer Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

