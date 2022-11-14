Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

MARANELLO (ITALY), NOVEMBER 14, 2022 – FERRARI N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“FERRARI” OR THE “COMPANY”) INFORMS THAT THE COMPANY HAS PURCHASED, UNDER THE EURO 150 MILLION SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON JUNE 30, 2022, AS THE INITIAL TRANCHE OF THE MULTI-YEAR SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF APPROXIMATELY EURO 2 BILLION EXPECTED TO BE EXECUTED BY 2026 IN LINE WITH THE DISCLOSURE MADE DURING THE 2022 CAPITAL MARKETS DAY (THE “FIRST TRANCHE”), THE ADDITIONAL COMMON SHARES - REPORTED IN AGGREGATE FORM, ON A DAILY BASIS - ON THE EURONEXT MILAN (EXM) AS FOLLOWS:
|
Trading
Date
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
Stock Exchange
|
Number of common shares purchased
|
Average price per share
excluding fees
(€)
|
Consideration excluding fees
(€)
|04/11/2022
|EXM
|2,417
|201.6298
|487,339.23
|07/11/2022
|EXM
|2,433
|200.3052
|487,342.55
|08/11/2022
|EXM
|2,425
|200.9068
|487,198.99
|09/11/2022
|EXM
|2,407
|202.5297
|487,488.99
|10/11/2022
|EXM
|2,360
|205.6701
|485,381.44
|11/11/2022
|EXM
|2,320
|210.0072
|487,216.70
|
Total
|
-
|14,362
|203.4513
|2,921,967.90
Since the announcement of such First Tranche till November 11, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:
- Euro 113,660,839.90 for No. 588,482 common shares purchased on the EXM
- USD 19,368,214.33 (Euro 19,686,561.33*) for No. 101,968 common shares purchased on the NYSE.
As of November 11, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 11,755,560 common shares equal to 4.57% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.
A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).
