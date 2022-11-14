Quisitive Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft solutions and payment solutions provider, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.



Management Commentary

"In our strongest financial quarter, we achieved record top line revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, with outsized contribution from our Azure-supported Cloud Solutions segment," said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart. "By emphasizing the synergies of cross selling under our one Quisitive brand we’ve experienced year-over-year value, strengthening our renewal rate with existing customers, and increasing our market share.”

“On our Payment Solutions segment, we continue to experience growth in the form of charge volumes within our Merchant Services Group, while also strengthening our partnerships in association with PayiQ and Visa. The journey of bringing PayiQ to full commercialization is ongoing, with the goal in mind to bring a thriving intelligence tool to our current and future merchants. We’re making steady progress on our PayiQ platform as we’ve successfully completed live transactions using the Mastercard network for authorization. We are approved to have both Mastercard and Visa operating in our cloud production environments and in parallel are continuing to advance the American Express and Discover certifications.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

The Company’s condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and related management’s discussion and analysis can be found on the Company’s website and on the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All figures are expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise stated.

Revenue increased 76% to $48.8 million compared to $27.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Gross profit increased 87% to $20.3 million compared to $10.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $7.6 million compared to $5.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Global Cloud Solutions revenue increased to $36.0 million compared to $17.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Global Payment Solutions revenue increased to $12.8 million compared to $10.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The Company’s total senior debt to EBITDA ratio was 2.92x at September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 and Recent Operational Highlights

Partnered with Cybersource, a Visa Solution, to directly access VisaNet and expand the payment acceptance model for PayiQ.

Rebranded the cloud-enabled payments solutions platform, formerly known as LedgerPay, to PayiQ.

Achieved the Microsoft Business Applications 2022/2023 Inner Circle, an award given to companies that exemplify a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations achieve increased success.

Executed a third amendment to existing credit facility with a syndicate of institutions, providing a new US$9.5 million non-revolving, five-year term loan. The proceeds from the loan are expected to be used to fund earn-out obligations on previously completed acquisitions and for general corporate purposes.

Announced election of Amy Brandt to board of directors, bringing over 20 years of experience as an accomplished entrepreneur and senior executive in institutional finance, and corporate and financial technology development.



Conference Call

Quisitive management will hold a conference call tomorrow (November 15, 2022) at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss these results.

Company CEO Mike Reinhart and CFO Scott Meriwether will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Toll Free dial-in: 1-877-704-4453

International dial-in: 1-201-389-0920

Webcast Link: Here

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time and will expire after November 29, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13734060

For additional information, please visit the Investor Relations section of Quisitive’s website at: https://quisitive.com/investor-relations/.

The following table summarizes results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Revenue $ 48,814 $ 27,761 $ 141,361 $ 63,383 Cost of Revenue 28,486 16,907 83,803 39,940 Gross Margin 20,328 10,854 57,558 23,443 Operating Expenses Sales and marketing expense 3,501 1,673 10,803 4,153 General and administrative 9,217 4,015 25,916 9,339 Development 111 115 317 518 Share-based compensation 1,334 189 2,575 651 Interest expense 1,275 1,820 3,168 3,295 Amortization 4,312 3,641 12,893 7,131 Earn-out settlement loss 1,406 1,081 1,478 1,081 Acquisition related compensation 663 253 2,153 506 Depreciation 520 460 1,541 1,041 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (364 ) (39 ) (255 ) 287 Acquisition-related, transaction and other expenses 164 1,415 723 5,093 US Payroll Protection Plan Forgiveness - (1,683 ) - (1,683 ) Other Income (14 ) - (14 ) - Loss Before Income Taxes (1,797 ) (2,086 ) (3,740 ) (7,969 ) Income tax expense - current 1,363 539 3,683 1,430 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (1,019 ) 407 (3,252 ) (1,485 ) Net Loss for the Period $ (2,141 ) $ (3,032 ) $ (4,173 ) $ (7,914 )

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue

Financial Measures and Adjusted EBITDA

There are measures included in this news release that do not have a standardized meaning under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures and metrics presented by other publicly traded companies. The Company includes these measures because it believes certain investors use these measures and metrics as a means of assessing financial performance. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization is calculated as net earnings before finance costs (net of finance income), income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization of intangibles) is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

We prepare and release quarterly unaudited and annual audited financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. We also disclose and discuss certain non-GAAP financial information, used to evaluate our performance, in this and other earnings releases and investor conference calls as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS. We believe that current shareholders and potential investors in the Company use non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, in making investment decisions about the Company and measuring our operational results.

The term "Adjusted EBITDA" refers to a financial measure that we define as earnings before certain charges that management considers to be non-operating expenses and which consist of interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation (for which we include related fees and taxes), changes in fair value of derivatives, transaction and acquisition-related expenses, US payroll protection plan loan forgiveness, earn-out settlement losses and non-recurring development costs associated with obtaining bank sponsorship and operational certifications required to complete PayiQ. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues divides Adjusted EBITDA for a period by the revenues for the corresponding period and expresses the quotient as a percentage.

Management considers these non-operating expenses to be outside the scope of Quisitive' ongoing operations and the related expenses are not used by management to measure operations. Accordingly, these expenses are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, which we reference to both measure our operations and as a basis of comparison of our operations from period-to-period.

Management believes that investors and financial analysts measure our business on the same basis, and we are providing the Adjusted EBITDA financial metric to assist in this evaluation and to provide a higher level of transparency into how we measure our own business. However, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues are non-GAAP financial measures and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues should not be construed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with IFRS or other non-GAAP measures that may be used by other companies, such as EBITDA. The use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues does have limitations. As these acquisition-related expenses charges may continue as we pursue our consolidation strategy, some investors may consider these charges and expenses as a recurring part of operations rather than expenses that are not part of operations.

