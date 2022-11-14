Rigetti Computing Files Extension for Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

BERKELEY, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigetti Computing, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGTI) (“Rigetti” or the “Company”), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, today announced that it has filed for an extension for the filing of its Form 10-Q for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, and provided business updates for the third quarter of 2022. Accordingly, the Company's previously announced earnings conference call scheduled for 5:00 pm ET today will be a business update call to discuss the delay of its third quarter financial results, its recent executive transition announcements, and its technical roadmap progress and other business updates for the third quarter of 2022. Instructions for how to access this call can be found below.



Rick Danis, General Counsel, Named Interim CEO

On November 12, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company appointed Rick Danis, General Counsel, to serve as the Company’s Interim President and CEO until a more permanent CEO is appointed. Mr. Danis has served Rigetti for three years in the General Counsel role and has more than 25 years of experience practicing law at technology companies, primarily in-house. Dr. Chad Rigetti, prior President and CEO of the Company, will continue with the Company in a non-executive capacity until December 15, 2022.

“On behalf of the Board and Rigetti team, I’d like to thank Chad for his visionary leadership and contributions to build Rigetti into a pioneering quantum computing company,” commented Dr. Alissa Fitzgerald, member of Rigetti’s Board of Directors and Audit Committee, and Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. “We maintain full confidence in the Company’s unique technology capabilities, approach, and highly capable technical teams to continue advancing the Company’s roadmap going forward.”

Third Quarter 2022 Roadmap Progress

“The Rigetti team made meaningful progress in the development of our 84-qubit Ankaa and 336-qubit Lyra systems in the third quarter,” commented Rick Danis, Interim President and CEO and General Counsel of Rigetti. “In addition, we announced relationships with Bluefors, Nvidia, and Keysight that we believe will further support our efforts to scale our systems and develop additional quantum use cases for our go-to-market activities. We remain laser-focused on advancing our technology to meet our roadmap milestones.”

Third Quarter 2022 Business Developments

During the third quarter the Company:

Made Rigetti’s 80-qubit Aspen-M-2 and 40-qubit Aspen-11 available for public preview on Microsoft Azure Quantum. Rigetti systems are now available on the world’s two largest public cloud platforms.

Announced a partnership with Bluefors, a leading provider of cryogenic systems, to deliver its next-generation KIDE cryogenic platforms expected to be needed for Rigetti’s planned 336Q, 1,000Q+, and 4,000Q+ quantum processing units.

Forged a new collaboration with Nvidia to develop a hybrid GPU-QPU workflow for climate modeling applications. This work is expected to build on Rigetti’s prior application of quantum-classical solutions to weather modeling.

Announced the upcoming release of Keysight’s True-Q error mitigation software integrated into Rigetti Quantum Cloud Service (QCS TM ). True-Q will be the first third-party software tool to be integrated directly into the QCS platform.

). True-Q will be the first third-party software tool to be integrated directly into the QCS platform. Hosted its inaugural investor day at its Fab-1 quantum chip fabrication facility in Fremont, California, on September 16, 2022. As part of the event, the Company presented its planned product roadmap, which we believe is designed to achieve quantum advantage and deliver performance at scale, including the Company’s anticipated Ankaa™ 84-qubit system and Lyra™ 336-qubit system, planned for release in early 2023 and late 2023, respectively. Ankaa and Lyra are expected to leverage Rigetti’s fourth generation circuit architecture, which is designed for higher performance with tunable couplers and higher connectivity.



Form 10-Q Filing and Restatement of Prior Period Financial Statements

The Company has filed a Form 12b-25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) to extend the filing deadline of the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The Company is unable to file, without unreasonable effort or expense, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 within the prescribed time period as the necessary work, including the determination of all required adjustments and the corresponding impact on the financial statements to be included in the Company’s financial statements for such periods and evaluation of its internal controls over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures, is ongoing.

The Company has historically used a valuation methodology to account for the earn-out liability related to SPAC sponsor shares that are subject to vesting following the completion of the Company’s business combination with Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd., which used a volatility assumption based on a weighted average of the volatilities of the trading price of common stock for a group of comparable public companies and the common stock of the Company and the trading price of the Company’s public warrants. In connection with the preparation of the financial statements for the third quarter of 2022, management evaluated the valuation assumptions utilized in estimating the fair value of these shares using a Monte Carlo simulation model and determined that the volatility assumption used in the valuation should be revised to include a greater weight for the volatility of the trading price of the Company’s public warrants and should have included such greater weighting in the preparation of the financial statements for the first and second quarters of 2022. Accordingly, the Company has determined that the financial statements for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 are required to be restated and the Company intends to prepare and file with the SEC a Form 10-Q/A for each such period. In addition, the Company is completing its analysis with respect to the treatment of additional operating expenses estimated to total approximately $1.6 million in the aggregate relating to electrical utility fees for a portion of the electrical usage at its Berkeley location since 2019 that were not paid and recognized in prior periods. The Company is evaluating the accounting for these additional operating expenses, which is expected to include recording an accrual of the estimated additional electric utility fees to be paid to the utility provider in its financial statements for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, and recording operating expenses in its financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

As part of the restatement of the financial statements for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, the Company expects to reflect the correction of an immaterial error related to the valuation of the warrant liability with respect to the warrants issued to Trinity Capital Inc. in the restated financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and reverse the prior correction it had previously recorded for such immaterial error in the financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 in the restated financial statements for such period. In addition, the Company is also reassessing the calculations of fair value for its private warrants that are treated as derivative warrant liabilities for the periods ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022. Any revisions resulting from the reassessment would impact the reported amount of derivative warrant liabilities on the balance sheets and change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities on the statements of operations. It is possible that additional adjustments may be identified in connection with the Company’s further assessment.

The Company’s management is assessing the effect of the foregoing on the Company’s internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures, which may result in a material weakness in its internal control related to the accounting for complex instruments in addition to the Company’s previously reported material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting related to the lack of effective review controls over the accounting for complex warrant instruments, which resulted in its disclosure controls and procedures having been determined to be ineffective in the first quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2022, as previously disclosed. It is possible that such assessment may result in the identification of other material weaknesses.

