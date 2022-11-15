Increasing Popularity Among Leading Industries is Driving Demand for Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market [2022-2027]

Chicago, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report " Automated Material Handling Equipment Market by Product (Robots, ASRS, Conveyors and Sortation Systems, Cranes, WMS, AGV), System Type (Unit Load, Bulk Load), Industry and Region (2022-2027)", Automated material handling (AMH) equipment are used to move, store, and control goods by eliminating manual operations. The automated material handling equipment market size is projected to grow from; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2027. The growth of the automated material handling equipment industry is driven mainly by growing demand for ASRS in the e-commerce industry due to the onset of COVID-19.

The Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market size is projected to grow from USD 28.8 billion in 2022 to USD 45.1 billion in 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2027.

Key players in the Automated Material Handling Equipment Industry

Daifuku (Japan),

KION (Germany),

SSI Schaefer (Germany),

Toyota Industries (Japan), and

Honeywell International (US) among others

Daifuku

A wide product portfolio, strong customer base with a global presence, expertise in providing AMH equipment for cleanroom applications are the major strengths of Daifuku in the AMHE market. The company offers material handling solutions ranging from consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, and installation to after-sale services. The company’s facilities are well equipped and aligned with innovative technologies, which enables Daifuku to offer customers an extensive selection of quality AMH equipment. This would also help the company to maximize its revenues by targeting latent opportunities in these markets. Daifuku has an extensive global distribution network of distributors for the sale and service of its AMH equipment. The company is a world-class provider of AMHE for the manufacturing, distribution, cleanroom, automotive, airport, public, and other sectors.

SSI Schaefer

SSI Schaefer is one of the key providers of integrated logistics and warehousing systems. The company operates as a solution provider and component manufacturer for logistics systems, workstation, logistics software, and waste management systems. SSI Schaefer’s strengths include in-house design and manufacturing capability, advanced manufacturing processes, industry expertise, global presence, and sophisticated consulting services for the implementation of complex projects.

KION

KION offers industrial trucks, AMH solutions, and related services. The company is one of the leading players in the European industrial truck market. A constant focus on strategic acquisitions has enabled the company to become one of the global leaders in the field of AMH. KION sells its products through world-renowned brands, such as Dematic, Linde, STILL, Baoli, OM STILL, and OM Voltas. The extensive material handling product lineup has helped the company to acquire a significant market share from both the economy and premium segments in the AMH equipment market.

Toyota Industries

Toyota Industries is a well-known manufacturer of automobiles and industrial machines. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of logistics equipment and systems, including industrial vehicles, transportation, sorting systems, and storage systems. Toyota Industries is among the leading AMH equipment providers. The company offers a broad range of material handling solutions through its own brands and subsidiaries. In recent years, Toyota Industries has adopted the strategy of acquisitions to further strengthen its leadership in the AMH equipment market.

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Dynamics

Driver: Surge in demand for automated storage and retrieval systems in e-commerce industry due to COVID-19.

The e-commerce industry is experiencing a boom due to the unprecedented rise in the number of online shoppers post the outbreak of COVID-19. The enforcement of social distancing norms, lockdowns, and other measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic has led consumers to opt for online shopping. This has resulted in a spike in business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce.

Restraint: High upfront cost of AMH equipment for SMEs

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) contribute a significant share to the economic development of a country. SMEs provide necessary raw materials and components to big enterprises. Therefore, material handling operations play a key role in the supply chain of these SMEs. However, high upfront costs required for installing AMH equipment keep SMEs from fully automating their supply chain activities. Small enterprises cannot afford automated systems and, hence, opt for traditional/manual material handling processes. Some large enterprises cut down the upfront costs by renting industrial trucks, purchasing equipment on lease, or buying second-hand equipment. This is expected to hamper sales of new equipment.

Opportunity : Increasing level of order customization and personalization

As the preference for customized and personalized product orders is increasing among online buyers, e-commerce companies are finding it difficult to process complex orders through manual processes. Moreover, customers expect the delivery of these customized orders at low prices and with the same delivery speeds as regular orders. The increasing popularity of customized orders has propelled manufacturers and warehouse operators to increase the efficiency and speed of their picking and sorting processes to achieve business success. Also, manual processing of customized orders increases the probability of errors due to the added complexity. AMH systems such as robotic pickers, ASRS, AGV, automated sorters, and conveyors can help handle customized orders at a faster rate, along with reducing error rates to a great extent.

Challenge: Production and revenue losses due to unwanted equipment downtime

The breakdown or failure of AMH equipment can have a significant impact on the overall earnings of companies. Breakdowns or failures delay the entire production process and result in production losses and a decline in plant performance. In capital-intensive industries such as automotive, metals & heavy machinery, and food & beverages, downtimes may cost an average of USD 22,000 per minute to the company. Therefore, such companies need to invest heavily in preventive maintenance of their AMH equipment to prevent downtime and ensure smooth functioning of equipment.

