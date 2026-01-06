Methyl Acetate Market worth $388.5 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.9%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Methyl Acetate Market is expected to reach USD 388.5 million by 2030 from USD 228.0 million in 2025, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™.

The methyl acetate market is growing as companies seek high-performance, safe, and efficient solvents for various applications, including adhesives, coatings, pharmaceuticals, inks, and personal care products. Methyl acetate is appreciated for its high evaporation rate, low toxicity, and high levels of solubility to improve formulation performance while achieving environmental goals. Innovations in production, based on bio-feedstocks, energy-efficient esterification, and high-purity refining, support sustainability in formulations and quality in the products. Regulatory starts with the US EPA VOC-exempt status and getting a leg up in areas with air quality regulations. Methyl acetate plays a growing role in green manufacturing processes as biodegradable and renewable solvents become increasingly popular.

List of Key Players in Methyl Acetate Market:

BASF (Germany) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) Merck KGaA (Germany) Celanese Corporation (US) Eastman Chemical Company (US) Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan) Wacker Chemie AG (Germany) Synthomer plc (UK) Anhui Wanwei Group Co., Ltd. (China) Chang Chun Group (Taiwan)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Methyl Acetate Market:

Drivers: Rising adoption of methyl acetate in the paints, coatings, and adhesives industry Restraint: Flammability, inhalation hazards & high handling costs Opportunity: Expanding applications across high-growth industries Challenge: Stringent regulatory compliance across regions

Key Findings of the Study:

90–99% purity to be the second-fastest-growing segment during the forecast period

Industrial-grade methyl acetate to be the second-fastest-growing grade during the forecast period

The Middle East & Africa to be the second-fastest-growing region during the forecast period

Bio-based methyl acetate, made from biomass-derived methanol and acetic acid, is a sustainable alternative to petrochemical solvents. According to the European Commission's Joint Research Centre, biogenic acetic acid, which is derived from lignocellulosic biomass, agricultural residues, or biogas reforming, can reduce cradle-to-gate greenhouse gas emissions by more than 50%. The process utilizes conventional esterification with eco-friendly reactants, enhanced by energy-efficient methods such as reactive distillation. BASF, Eastman Chemical, and Celanese are implementing bio-based alternatives, under ISO 14067 requirements, to satisfy the increasing need for sustainable solvents in coatings, adhesives, and electronics applications.

Based on purity, the market is segmented into ≥ 99% purity, 90–99% purity, and < 90% purity. In 2024, the ≥99% purity segment held the largest share of the methyl acetate market due to its essential role in high-performance applications that demand exceptional solvent quality and consistency. This grade is widely used in pharmaceuticals, specialty coatings, electronics, and precision adhesives, where even minor impurities can affect product performance, safety, or regulatory compliance. It has low toxicity, great liquidity, and is the safest option for producers striving for consistent, safe, and sustainable alternatives that meet stringent industrial and environmental regulations. Additionally, the growth of industries requiring ultra-pure solvents, coupled with advancements in purification technologies, has further reinforced the dominance of the ≥99% purity segment in the global methyl acetate market.

Based on the sales channel, the market is segmented into Direct and Indirect sales channels. In 2024, the direct segment constituted the predominant share, driven by robust ties between manufacturers and end-use industries, which ensured reliable supply, competitive pricing, and customized product specifications. Direct sales empower suppliers to provide technical assistance, expedited delivery, and tailored solutions, especially esteemed in high-demand industries such as paints & coatings, adhesives, medicines, and inks. This channel enables manufacturers to exert enhanced control over product quality, regulatory adherence, and customer service. The increasing focus on environmentally sustainable and high-performance solvents has further promoted direct procurement, as purchasers seek dependable partners for specialized needs. Furthermore, the prevalence of substantial industrial purchasers in pivotal areas has solidified the supremacy of the direct sales channel in the methyl acetate market in 2024.

In 2024, North America became the second-largest regional segment of the methyl acetate market, bolstered by a robust industrial foundation, sophisticated manufacturing capabilities, and significant demand from various end-use sectors, including paints and coatings, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, and packaging. The United States plays a pivotal role, characterized by its advanced infrastructure, technological proficiency, and rigorous regulatory framework that guarantees high-quality and ecologically compatible solvent production. Agencies such as the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) implement stringent VOC emission regulations, promoting the utilization of methyl acetate as a safer, more environmentally friendly substitute for traditional solvents. The market is growing due to ongoing innovation in high-performance adhesives, specialty coatings, and environmentally friendly chemical formulations. Continuous innovation in specialty coatings, high-performance adhesives, and green chemical formulating continues to drive the market. With intensive R&D efforts and local production capabilities, these facilitate North America to be a top global hub in the methyl acetate market.

The methyl acetate market in the United States is experiencing growth due to the increasing use of methyl acetate in its end-use applications in coatings, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, inks, and personal care products such as cosmetics and fragrances, especially environmentally friendly and low-VOC solvents. The primary driver of growth is environmentally responsible compliance. The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has designated methyl acetate as a VOC-exempt solvent given its low photochemical reactivity, allowing for its use in most air quality-regulated environments through the Clean Air Act (CAA) in the US. Methyl acetate is not excluded from the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA); thus, the production and subsequent management of methyl acetate are regulated via the TSCA, which requires safety assessments on all new and existing substances. Occupational exposure is regulated by NIOSH and OSHA, with allowed exposure limits set at 200 ppm. Such regulations encourage the use of bio-based, biodegradable, and low-toxicity formulations. Business stakeholders can take advantage of this opportunity by developing sustainable production methods, complying with regulations, and working with manufacturers in rapidly expanding end-use segments to offer "greener," performing products.

As businesses seek high-performance, environmentally friendly solvents, the market for methyl acetate has significant prospects. The rising demand for low-VOC, biodegradable, and bio-based alternatives in coatings, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, inks, and personal care products is driving innovation in production methods and formulations. Advancements in green chemistry, such as the utilization of renewable feedstocks and energy-efficient esterification techniques, enable reduced carbon footprints while maintaining performance standards. Regulatory assistance, encompassing VOC exemptions in the US and ISO standards for carbon footprint assessment, further amplifies market potential. Stakeholders can capitalize on these opportunities by investing in research and development, collaborating with end-use industries, and creating customized solutions for applications necessitating both performance and sustainability.

