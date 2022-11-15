The Worldwide Smart Tracker Industry is Expected to Reach $869 Million by 2027

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Tracker Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart tracker market size reached US$ 435.51 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 869.33 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.21% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Smart trackers are electronic devices incorporated into specific equipment and household appliances, including vehicles, head-mounted displays, smart jewelry, implantable devices, fitness wearables, and smartwatches. They consist of sensors, embedded accumulators, internal storage, and microprocessors to receive and track real-time data.

Smart trackers utilize technologies such as cellular networks, Bluetooth, and global positioning systems (GPS) to record information. They assist in monitoring human activity, including walking, running, sleep quality, and heart rate, locating the user, documenting and file tracking, improving fleet performance, and measuring vehicle utilization.



Smart Tracker Market Trends:

Significant growth in the healthcare industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Smart trackers are widely used in health and fitness devices to monitor patients' health, sleep pattern, blood oxygen, blood pressure, and heart rate.

Additionally, the extensive product assimilation in smart devices to enhance their usability and provide a quality experience to users through data collection and analysis is favoring the market growth. Apart from this, the incorporation of smart trackers in personal computers (PCs) and laptops to enable location tracking during theft and misplacement is providing a considerable boost to the market growth.

Furthermore, the introduction of miniaturized smart trackers that are easy to install in pacemakers, cellphones, smartwatches, computers, wearable devices, and defibrillators is positively influencing the market growth. Besides this, smart tracker vendors are launching innovative product variants with intuitive and advanced features, such as virtual assistance, voice recognition, and artificial intelligence (AI)-based sensors, which is propelling the market growth.

Other factors, including the increasing digitalization, widespread product adoption in smart homes, and rising expenditure capacities of consumers, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Chipolo, Findster, iKON Tracker, Kaltio Technologies, Link AKC, Lugloc, Pebblebee, PitPatPet Inc, ThinkRace Technology Co. Ltd. and Tile Inc. (Life360 Inc.)



