Global Protein Expression Market Size worth $5.4 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report " Protein Expression Market by Type (E.Coli, Mammalian, CHO, HEK 293, Insect, Pichia, Cell-free), Products (Reagents, Vectors, Competent Cells, Instruments, Service), Application (Therapeutic, Industrial), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", The global protein expression market is expected to reach USD 5.4 billion in 2027 from USD 2.9 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 5.4 billion by 2027 CAGR 13.3% Historical Data 2021-2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By System Type, By Product & Service, By Application, By End user, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), GenScript Biotech Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Qiagen N.V (Netherlands), Charles River Laboratories, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US), FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc. (Japan), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), Bioneer Corporation (South Korea), Promega Corporation (US), Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd. (UK), ProteoGenix (France), Abeomics, Inc. (US), New England Biolabs, Inc. (US), Promab Biotechnologies (US), Sino Biological, Inc. (China), Jena Bioscience (Germany), Lifesensors, Inc. (US), Leading biology, Inc. (US), and Peak Proteins (UK) Key Market Opportunities Emergence of microfluidics Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for protein biologics

Factors such as growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, rising adoption of recombinant-based protein expression as well as increasing public and private support through initiatives and funding are favouring the growth of this market. However, the high cost of protein expression reagents and instruments is likely to restrain the growth of this market.

Based on system type, the protein expression market is segmented into mammalian cell expression systems, prokaryotic expression systems, insect cell expression systems, yeast expression systems, cell-free expression systems, and algal-based expression systems. The mammalian cell expression systems segment accounted for the largest share of the global protein expression market in 2021.

Based on application, the protein expression market is segmented into therapeutic, research and industrial applications. In 2021, the therapeutic applications segment accounted for the largest share of the global protein expression market. Factors such as an increase in protein-based research and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe contribute to the large share of this market.

Based on product & service, the protein expression market is segmented into reagents, expression vectors, competent cells, instruments, and services. The reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the global protein expression market in 2021. Factors such as the increasing research activities in the field of protein expression as well as the large-scale production of antibodies and vaccines are responsible for large share of this market.

Based on end users, the protein expression market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CROs and CDMOs), academic research institutes, and other end users. In 2021, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the global protein expression market due to an increase in protein research to understand biological systems and the rising production of recombinant therapeutic proteins for disease treatment.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

Based on region, the protein expression market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the world (Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa). In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of the global protein expression market, followed by Europe. Factors such as growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, the rising prevalence of chronic disorders, and an increase in protein-based therapeutics research investments in the region contribute to its large share. The APAC market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), GenScript Biotech Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Qiagen N.V (Netherlands), Charles River Laboratories, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US), FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc. (Japan), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), Bioneer Corporation (South Korea), Promega Corporation (US), Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd. (UK), ProteoGenix (France), Abeomics, Inc. (US), New England Biolabs, Inc. (US), Promab Biotechnologies (US), Sino Biological, Inc. (China), Jena Bioscience (Germany), Lifesensors, Inc. (US), Leading biology, Inc. (US), and Peak Proteins (UK).

