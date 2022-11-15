Worksport ESG: New Environmentally Friendly & Sustainable Product to be Made From Recycled Material

Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP) (the “Company” or “Worksport”), is pleased to announce that its forthcoming TC3 hard, folding tonneau cover design has been finalized and an all-new customer option -- a version using fully recycled, sustainable aluminum -- will be released early 2024 and will also be available anywhere Worksport products are sold which include Amazon, eBay, and Walmart Marketplaces. Distinct from other tonneau covers, it will be made using over 90% recycled material and produced without toxic sealants and adhesives, Styrofoam and single use plastics. At the end of the products life, it is also almost fully recyclable, making this a fully sustainable product; a first of its kind in the market.



“We believe this is a breakthrough innovation, as we created new manufacturing processes to bring an advanced tonneau cover and Green product to our market,” said Worksport CEO Steven Rossi. “It has been designed with sustainability and recyclability built in. It’s lighter, consumes less energy to ship, and more affordable for our light truck customers.”

“Worksport means what it says when it intends to manufacture products with the goal of carbon neutrally. Individual actions can make a big difference on our environment and every ordinary individual and corporation can contribute to a sustainable cause,” Rossi said. “There has been strong interests expressed in our forthcoming hard folding tonneau cover platform and we are excited for our growth ahead.”

The Company’s stated mission is to make a difference with its innovative line of products ranging from its highly anticipated SOLIS (Solar) tonneau cover, COR mobile battery generator, and its new lineup of hard folding light truck bed covers, which fits into the mission of innovations in design, lean manufacturing, and sustainability.

Worksport management will be updating shareholders on its COR mobile battery generator, and its Western New York state-of-the-art factory, among other topics, in the near future.

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport Ltd. seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. For more information, please visit www.worksport.com

Forward-Looking Statements

