Alpha Controls expands product offering to include Additel Corporation

MARKHAM, Ontario, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Controls & Instrumentation, one of Canada’s leading suppliers of measuring, sensing, and controlling instruments for over 40 years, is pleased to unveil that they have now expanded their brand portfolio to include Additel Corporation, effective immediately.



Alpha Controls’ Director of Sales & Service, Marc Brand said, the company saw an opportunity to add a world-renowned supplier and enhance our product offering to our customers. Additel has a best-in-class reputation in the instrumentation industry with particular strength in their process calibration tools.

“In reviewing Additel Corporation’s high-quality line of innovative products, we felt this was a great fit, and complimentary technology to our current offering,” Brand added.

Additel’s product quality and customer service along with innovative engineering have been their top priorities. They are committed to customer satisfaction through quality products, competitive pricing, unmatched services/technical support, and continued introduction of new and innovative products. This falls heavily inline with Alpha’s core values and vision, which made this partnership a natural fit.

David Sand, President of Alpha Controls, said, “We’re excited to collaborate with the team at Additel Corporation. With our focus on providing best-in-class service, along with providing market-leading brands, we believe this is a winning combination for our customers. This new addition will provide new opportunities and growth to our existing customers going into 2023, and ultimately contributing towards Alpha’s continued success.”

About Additel

Additel Corporation is one of the leading worldwide providers of process calibration tools. We are dedicated to designing, manufacturing, and delivering the highest quality handheld test tools and portable calibrators for process and calibration industries. With more than 20 yrs in the industry, Additel has successfully developed automated pressure calibrators, digital pressure test gauges, digital pressure calibrators, pressure test and calibration pumps, and multifunction process calibrators. In recent years, we have expanded our product offering with temperature readouts, scanners and calibrators that are helping to make metrology simple.

About Alpha Controls

For over 40 years our family owned and operated business, has been providing technical solutions and support to numerous industries including pharmaceutical, automotive, food and beverage, water and wastewater, aerospace, chemical, power, and HVAC. We carry a comprehensive range of high-quality instrumentation for pressure, temperature, humidity, gas, level, flow and much more! But our support goes beyond technical answers and the right instruments. Alpha Controls' expert technicians also provide instrument calibration, full service, and repair. Our in-house calibration lab and onsite services are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 by A2LA, one of the most stringent accreditation authorities accepted worldwide. We also offer validation services and will work directly with you to implement a compliant, and effective validation plan that meets your needs from start to finish.

For media inquiries: