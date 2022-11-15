VistaJet Extends Nobu Partnership

Unveiling an exclusive dish by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa only available onboard VistaJet

New York, November 15, 2022: VistaJet, the first and only global business aviation company, extends its longstanding partnership with Nobu by unveiling a new creation by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa himself. Only available to VistaJet clients, the dish is an exclusive pleasure prepared for passengers flying onboard the iconic fleet of silver and red aircraft.

To ensure a consistent and seamless fine dining experience, VistaJet carefully curates the menu on every flight with each dish prepared for high-altitude dining — considering the effects of elevation, lower humidity, and increased noise and movement on tastebuds and senses.

Members trust VistaJet for a superior end-to-end flying experience. With new client membership across the U.S. reaching the highest number in its history, the company continues to innovate its service by partnering with the world’s best chefs and restaurants — because like private aviation, a good meal can take you anywhere in the world.

Through its Private World portfolio, VistaJet Members have access to benefits offered by a network of hundreds of partners in every continent. And onboard a Members’ fleet of over 360 aircraft — including the Global 7500, which can fly nonstop from Los Angeles to Hong Kong — VistaJet clients flying from the U.S. region can enjoy an exclusive Nobu-style experience at 45,000 feet in the sky, focused on quality ingredients, exceptional service and inspired private dining.

Chef Nobu Matsuhisa said: “I’m delighted to continue our partnership with VistaJet and to introduce Nobu Steamed Salmon Dry Miso — a new and exciting dish created exclusively for their clients. Like Nobu, VistaJet is a global brand dedicated to offering their guests an unparalleled experience in world class service and I look forward to our continued partnership for many miles to come.”

Leona Qi, President of VistaJet U.S., said: “At VistaJet, we work to ensure our Members have the same level of quality and service in the sky as they would expect on the ground. We value our partnership with Nobu, a demonstration of our commitment to creating simple, perfectly executed and seamless experiences to be enjoyed anytime and anywhere.”

VistaJet has been on a journey to transform private dining in the air, to make it something to savor. As part of its onboard library collection, VistaJet published The Little Book of Dining in the Sky — discovering the art and science behind dining with suggestions and expert advice, and exploring the pleasures of the tables at altitude. Download a copy of the book online at, vistajet.com/privatedining

