UPDATE – Patriot One Technologies Selected to Secure All Entrances at Oak View Group’s New Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs, Home of the Coachella Valley Firebirds

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRA: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”) today announced its SmartGateway patron screening solution was selected by the new world-class $300+ million venue, Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs to secure entrances for hockey games, concert events, and more.



Owned and operated by Oak View Group (OVG), the global venue development, advisory, and investment company for both the sports and live entertainment industries, Acrisure Arena is the latest venue to deploy Patriot One’s SmartGateway following the announced strategic partnership with OVG, and following similar announcements for the Moody Center, in Austin, TX, Rupp Arena and Lexington Opera House, in Lexington, KY, and Angel of The Winds Arena in Everette, WA.

“Bringing a brand-new arena to southern California is exciting, and we want to ensure our patrons, staff and others have a world-class experience - not just during the event, but as they are entering, too,” said Phillip Ransford, vice president of operations, Acrisure Arena. “We chose Patriot One’s SmartGateway for its modern, flexible technology, and because we were able to customize it to fit Acrisure’s unique brand. Our patrons and staff won’t have to worry about someone walking in with a weapon during events, which will allow them to fully enjoy their experience. OVG is proud to add another facility to our growing list of partnerships with Patriot One.”

SmartGateway is the latest iteration of Patriot One’s Gateway patron screening solution. The system was designed for large, ticketed venues to enable high throughput, but customizability based on the customer’s individual needs and security requirements.

“Technologically advanced arenas are looking for the most reliable, accurate, and flexible physical security technology to protect patrons and staff, which is why they’re turning to Patriot One,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Patriot One. “Whether it’s setting up our system in a new destination like Acrisure Arena, or updating older, historic facilities with modern technology, SmartGateway is the right choice.”

Led by visionaries in sports and entertainment Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff, OVG is currently the global leader in sports and entertainment venue development with more than $4.5 billion in revenue being deployed to create the next generation of venues. In addition to Acrisure Arena, OVG oversees the operations of Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center; UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY; and the Moody Center in Austin, TX as well as arena development projects for Co-op Live in Manchester, UK; Arena São Paulo in São Paulo, BZ; CFG Bank Arena Arena in Baltimore, MD; and FirstOntario Centre Arena in Hamilton, ON.

Opening in December 2022, Acrisure Arena will be the first of its kind in the greater Palm Springs area. Annually, Acrisure Arena will attract over one million visitors bringing year-round entertainment to the region, hosting sports, music, and family events. Acrisure Arena’s partnership with Live Nation, the world’s largest event promoter, will serve as a world-class venue providing a rehearsal space for artists launching major tours, a new routing model that will serve the music needs on the West Coast, and the next major destination for artist residencies. The arena will be more than 300,000 square feet and feature an 11,000 capacity, including modern suites and four premium hospitality clubs. Additionally, it will be the home of the Seattle Kraken’s American Hockey League (AHL) team, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, and include an adjoining Iceplex that will serve as a year-round community gathering space and the training center for the AHL team.

For more on Patriot One’s SmartGateway, please visit https://patriot1tech.com/patscan/multi-sensor/.

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One Technologies makes unobtrusive, artificial intelligence AI-driven weapons and threat detection systems that enable arenas, casinos, schools, theaters and other businesses to provide unprecedented safety while also improving the patron experience. The Company’s Multi-Sensor Gateway enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic, and its AI-based Video Recognition System enables venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, while also providing valuable intelligence for optimizing operations via their AI-powered platform. Follow us on Twitter @patriot1tech .

About Acrisure Arena

America’s hottest music festival destination is finally getting the world-class arena it deserves. Opening in December 2022, the Acrisure Arena will provide the greater Palm Springs area of Southern California with a premiere 11,000+ capacity venue to host the biggest artists and acts on the planet. Designed specifically for hockey and concerts, the new arena will provide top-tier hospitality, artist amenities, and all of the benefits of a modern music and sports venue. In addition, the facility will serve as the new home of the AHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

The Acrisure Arena is a $300+ million project that is being 100% privately funded through outstanding partners Oak View Group, Seattle Kraken, and Live Nation. Learn more at AcrisureArena.com and follow Acrisure Arena on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About The Coachella Valley Firebirds

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are the AHL’s 32nd Franchise and the affiliate of the Seattle Kraken. The team is set to play its inaugural season in 2022-2023 at the Acrisure Arena. Visit www.CVfirebirds.com for the latest news and information.

