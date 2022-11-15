Medela and MedPro Healthcare Sales Solutions Announce Partnership & Leadership to Drive Expansion in Wound Care Category

McHenry, Ill., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medela LLC announced today a new partnership with MedPro. The partnership will help expand access to Medela’s suite of wound therapy systems. This collaboration will strengthen the footprint of Medela to include nationwide coverage with 60 skilled account managers supporting acute, post-acute and government channels, complementing the dedicated Medela team and reinforcing Medela’s investment in wound care.

“As a company, we remain committed to the patients and clinicians in the wound care space,” explains Jeff Castillo, executive vice president of the Americas for Medela. “Medela’s wound care systems improve patient comfort and mobility, increase clinical flexibility and confidence, and allow for better management of patient care. We are excited that our partnership with MedPro will allow us to extend our support to areas that previously did not have coverage and provide even better support to our customers, ensuring that all patients in need have access to Medela products.”



For nearly 20 years, the clinical care team at MedPro has worked to support the continuum of care and is trusted by manufacturers and distributors of all sizes. “Medela has incredible brand recognition, industry-leading products we believe in, and a great team of people with whom we are thrilled to be working,” states Manny Losada, president and partner of MedPro. “Our customer-focused model in the markets we serve is a perfect fit to support Medela’s wound care solutions.”

Medela also announced additional focus on the wound care segment welcoming Todd Harris to the team to lead as general manager for Medela wound care. “I’m thrilled to join the Medela team at such an exciting time for the organization,” said Harris. “Together with the support of MedPro, Medela will be able to provide more access and expanded support for hospital systems, clinicians, and patients. I look forward to collaborating with MedPro and across Medela to better serve patients and clinicians.”

To learn more about Medela’s complete negative pressure wound therapy system, visit medelahealthcare.com or fill out the online form to receive information.



About Medela LLC

Medela’s US-based manufacturing and development facility is headquartered in McHenry, Illinois. Medela is a global manufacturer of medical vacuum solutions respected and trusted by doctors and healthcare professionals around the world. Through advancing research, observing natural behavior and listening to our customers, Medela turns science into care while nurturing health for generations. As the healthcare choice for more than 6 million hospitals and homes across the globe, Medela provides leading research-based breast milk feeding and baby products, healthcare solutions for hospitals, and clinical education. Medela is dedicated to developing innovations that build better outcomes, providing the leading research-based breast milk feeding and baby products, healthcare solutions for hospitals, and clinical education. For more information, visit medelahealthcare.com.

About MedPro Healthcare Sales Solutions

MedPro is a nationwide contract medical sales organization representing leading manufacturers across the country. MedPro sells products both through distribution and direct to the government, hospital, long term care, physician, dental and veterinary markets. On behalf of manufacturer and distributor partners, MedPro maintains base business, expands market coverage and share, prospects new business, conducts product demos, provides in-service product training, and performs continuing education.

Attachment