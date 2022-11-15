Hyperacusis or Sudden Sensitivity To Sound Why Diagnosis and Treatment Matters Experts Explains: Ask An Audiologist

Fort Wayne, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Wayne, Indiana -

As a collective of hearing loss experts committed to keeping Americans abreast with the latest information on hearing loss, Ask An Audiologist regularly highlights symptoms, disorders and treatments related to the loss of hearing and provides sound advice to persons suffering from these problems. One such affliction is the sudden sensitivity to sound, a condition known as Hyperacusis.

Hearing disorders can be debilitating and significantly impact one’s quality of life, leaving the individual feeling alone and often depressed. As distressing and confusing as hearing loss can be, a condition the opposite of it is equally frustrating—hyperacusis. It is a relatively rare disorder, afflicting one in every 50,000 people, and many who suffer from it have normal hearing but may also experience tinnitus, a ringing in the ears.

Therefore, people who suffer from hyperacusis experience a significant degree of discomfort in dealing with everyday sounds. Sounds that are normal to those with regular hearing may instead seem unbearably loud to hyperacusis sufferers.

Before finding out more about its causes and the treatments available, it is first necessary to recognize the symptoms of hyperacusis. This disorder affects everybody differently, and besides ear pain, the most common symptoms are associated with mental health—namely, depression and anxiety, which commonly result in social avoidance and lead to a life of isolation.

This, in turn, presents challenges in forming connections with others, ultimately causing relationship problems. But while hyperacusis affects each person differently, some common sounds are more amplified, such as the sound of a car engine, a boisterous conversation, running water, and the loud hum and drone of electrical appliances like a dishwasher or washing machine.

For more information, visit https://askanaudiologist.com/sudden-sensitivity-to-sound/.

Each person is impacted differently; for some, the sounds above are a mild inconvenience, while for others, they can be overwhelming. If listening to a normal conversation is a painful experience, then a person afflicted with this disorder will naturally choose to avoid those situations. It is easy to see why hyperacusis can lead to anxiety or isolation.

Hyperacusis could be caused by several factors, the most common reason being that the brain reacts abnormally and confuses or exaggerates the sounds. Hyperacusis typically develops due to other health conditions or diseases and is not a congenital condition. Hence, anyone who suspects they are experiencing sudden sensitivity to sounds should not ignore the symptoms but instead contact an audiologist who is trained to diagnose these conditions.

Hyperacusis is a curable disorder and the treatment varies depending on its cause. Proven treatment procedures include Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT), Sound desensitization, and Surgery—an audiologist is trained to recommend the most suitable option. People who suspect they have hyperacusis will need to be diagnosed and the audiologist will be able to discuss the various treatment options before one is administered. Professional help can be quickly located anywhere in the U.S. by contacting Ask An Audiologist.

About the Organization:

Ask An Audiologist is the go-to resource for educational hearing loss-related content from leaders in Audiology across the United States. Many Audiologists contributing to this site have decades of experience and are leaders in the field. They believe in give-back and donate their time and knowledge to humanitarian audiology locally and internationally. This site serves the community and ensures that consumers get to the right place to address their hearing concerns.

###

For more information about Ask An Audiologist, contact the company here:



Ask An Audiologist

Nora Steward, CEO

info@askanaudiologist.com

429 E Dupont Road #126 Fort Wayne, IN 46825. USA