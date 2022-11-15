BookingCentral.com Adds Features to Address Florida Boating Safety Act SB 606

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

BookingCentral.com, a provider of booking systems for boat rental and watersports businesses, has announced several new features to help boat rental companies in Florida be compliant with the new Florida Boating Safety Act SB 606, which goes into effect on January 1, 2023.

The new features include an innovative online Pre-Check In and an expanded Check In/Check Out module. The online Pre-Check In makes it easy to gather the required SB 606 information from customers (such as more detailed contact information, as well as an emergency contact) without disrupting the online booking experience.

The built-in Check In/Check Out feature dramatically reduces the time it takes to check a customer in for their rental or tour. Safety checklists, customer signatures, and damage reports/pictures of the rented vessel are automatically tied to the booking for future reference.

Also included in the latest update are additional text message reminders and alerts if rental vessels are overdue.

For more information on how to be compliant with the Florida Boating Safety Act SB-606, please see https://www.bookingcentral.com/blog/the-boating-safety-act-of-2022-what-florida-rental-business-owners-need-to-know

About BookingCentral.com

BookingCentral is the most modern and versatile booking system for rental and tour companies, used by boat, RV, bike and golf cart rental companies throughout the United States.