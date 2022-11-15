TOFUTTI ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THIRTEEN AND THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED OCTOBER 1, 2022

Cranford, New Jersey, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOFUTTI BRANDS INC. (OTCQX Symbol: TOFB) issued its results for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended October 1, 2022 today.



Tofutti Brands reported net sales of $2,896,000 for the thirteen weeks ended October 1, 2022 compared to net sales of $3,356,000 for the thirteen weeks ended October 2, 2021. Sales of our vegan cheese products decreased to $2,334,000 in the thirteen weeks ended October 1, 2022 from $2,816,000 in the thirteen weeks ended October 2, 2021, due to the timing of cheese promotions that occurred last year. Sales of our frozen dessert and frozen food products, which consist primarily of frozen dessert products, increased slightly to $562,000 in the thirteen weeks ended October 1, 2022 from $540,000 for the thirteen weeks ended October 2, 2021.

Our gross profit decreased significantly to $427,000 for the thirteen weeks ended October 1, 2022 from $818,000 for the thirteen weeks ended October 2, 2021, due partially to the reduction in sales. Our gross profit percentage was 15% for the thirteen weeks ending October 1, 2022 compared to 24% for the thirteen weeks ending October 2, 2021. The decrease in both our gross profit and gross profit percentage were primarily caused by the substantial increases in the costs for certain ingredients. These substantial cost increases were due primarily to the lingering supply chain issues caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the record high cost of petroleum. Besides causing substantial increases in our freight expenses, the high cost of petroleum has also directly impacted the costs of certain ingredients and packaging such as the plastic packaging we use for our spreadable cheese products. We anticipate that our gross profit dollars and gross profit percentage will continue to be negatively affected for the balance of fiscal year 2022.

We had a net loss of $192,000, or a $0.04 loss per share (basic and diluted), for the thirteen weeks ended October 1, 2022 compared to net income of $228,000, or $0.04 (basic and diluted) per share, for the thirteen weeks ended October 2, 2021.

As of October 1, 2022, we had approximately $965,000 in cash and our working capital was approximately $3,994,000, compared with approximately $1,698,000 in cash and working capital of $4,326,000 at January 1, 2022. The decrease in cash is primarily due to the use of funds to purchase inventories during the period, due to management’s decision to purchase ingredients in advance of production needs to ensure an adequate supply and to prevent future production disruptions.

Mr. Steven Kass, Chief Executive and Financial Officer of the Company stated, “We look forward to improved results in the fourth quarter of 2022 as the price increases we have announced take effect and expect that our cash position will also improve.”

About Tofutti Brands Inc.

Founded in 1981, Tofutti Brands Inc. develops and distributes a complete line of plant-based products. The Company sells more than twenty-five (25) dairy-free foods including cheese products and frozen desserts. Tofutti Brands Inc. is a proven innovator in the food industry and has developed a full line of delicious and healthy dairy-free foods. Available throughout the United States and in more than fifteen (15) countries, Tofutti Brands answers the call of millions of people who are allergic or intolerant to dairy or wish to maintain a kosher or vegan diet. Tofutti’s product line includes plant-based ice cream pints, cones, Tofutti Cutie® sandwiches and novelty

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release concerning the Company’s future prospects are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary significantly based upon a number of factors including, but not limited to the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and our operations, business conditions both domestic and international, competition, changes in product mix or distribution channels, resource constraints encountered in promoting and developing new products and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K.





TOFUTTI BRANDS, INC.

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share figures)





Thirteen

weeks ended

October 1, 2022 Thirteen

weeks ended

October 2, 2021 Thirty-nine

weeks ended

October 1, 2022 Thirty-nine

weeks ended

October 2, 2021 Net sales $ 2,896 $ 3,356 $ 9,338 $ 9,533 Cost of sales 2,469 2,538 7,526 6,956 Gross profit 427 818 1,812 2,577 Operating expenses: Selling and warehouse 261 282 834 909 Marketing 103 38 370 173 Research and development 26 24 108 99 General and administrative 298 331 987 1,097 688 675 2,299 2,278 Income (loss) from operations (261 ) 143 (487 ) 299 Other income: SBA loan forgiveness — — 165 — Income (loss)before interest expense and income taxes (261 ) 143 (322 ) 299 Interest expense — 7 — 19 (Loss) income before income tax (261 ) 136 (322 ) 280 Income tax expense (benefit) (69 ) 16 (127 ) 52 Net income (loss) $ (192 ) $ 120 $ (195 ) $ 228 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 5,154 5,154 5,154 5,154 Diluted 5,154 5,436 5,154 5,154 Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.04 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.04 Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.04





TOFUTTI BRANDS INC.

Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share figures)





October 1, 2022 January 1, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 965 $ 1,698 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts and sales promotions of $480 and $435, respectively 1,175 1,336 Inventories 2,694 1,874 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 56 98 Total current assets 4,890 5,006 Operating lease right-of-use assets 119 203 Deferred tax assets 245 112 Other assets 19 21 Total assets $ 5,273 $ 5,342 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: SBA loan payable $ — $ 165 Income taxes payable 42 46 Accounts payable 359 122 Accrued expenses 495 347 Total current liabilities 896 680 Operating lease liabilities 5 95 Total liabilities 901 775 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock - par value $.01 per share; authorized 100,000 shares, none issued and outstanding — — Common stock - par value $.01 per share; authorized 15,000,000 shares, 5,153,706 shares issued and outstanding 52 52 Additional paid-in capital 207 207 Retained earnings 4,113 4,308 Total stockholders’ equity 4,372 4,567 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,273 $ 5,342





Company Contact: Steve Kass Chief Executive/Financial Officer (908) 272-2400 (908) 272-9492 (Fax)







