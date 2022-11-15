Pax8 Academy Unveiled for MSPs in Australia and New Zealand

QUEENSLAND, Australia, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced that Pax8 Academy is now available to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) partners in Australia and New Zealand.



“The focus of Pax8 is on our partners and enabling them to discover new ways to become successful – through operational efficiencies, education, automation, and enablement, said Chris Sharp, CEO at Pax8 APAC. “We simplify the cloud-buying journey for our partners, and we pair that with world-class education offered through Pax8 Academy that fuels partner growth and offers expertise every step of the way. Pax8 Academy is the secret sauce to partner success, and we are thrilled to offer it in the Australian and New Zealand markets.”

The Pax8 Academy coaches have more than 600 years of experience and a track record of helping more than 9,000 MSPs. Partners engaged with Pax8 Academy have seen an average growth of 100 percent over six months. The program enables partners to learn what they want when they want to learn it through:

On-Demand Learning: Access virtual courses and an on-demand resource library for answers to the most pressing questions

Instructor-Led Courses: Solve important business problems with virtual, interactive courses

Peer Groups: Gain insights from leaders like you with curated Pax8 Academy Peer Groups facilitated by industry experts

Business Coaching: Customized roadmap to success, objective guidance, and accountability from MSP coaches

To learn more about Pax8 Academy, please click here.



About Pax8

Pax8 is the world’s favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled more than 250,000 enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8’s award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for five years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com.at pax8.com.

Follow Pax8 on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Pax8 Media contact:

Amanda Lee

CVP, Global Communications

alee@pax8.com





