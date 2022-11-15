COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES NEW BANK CREDIT FACILITY

FRISCO, TX, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRK) announced today that the Company has entered into a new senior secured revolving credit facility, which extends the maturity of Comstock's existing bank credit facility to November 15, 2027. The new credit facility has an initial borrowing base of $2.0 billion with an elected commitment of $1.5 billion. The five-year reserve based revolving credit facility was arranged by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC with a syndicate of 17 participating banks.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc. is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRK.

