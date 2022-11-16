Flock Safety Ranked Number 7 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Miami Beach, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock Safety today announced it ranked No. 7 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing companies in North America, now in its 28th year. In addition, Flock Safety has been highlighted as the fastest-growing company headquartered in the state of Georgia.

This honor comes at the tail end of Flock Safety’s most significant growth year to-date. In addition to the Deloitte Fast 500, the company has been recognized in the top 5% of companies on the Inc. 5000, an Atlanta Business Chronicle Pacesetter, and was ranked 25th in YCombinator's 2022 Top Private Companies list.

Flock Safety saw expanded adoption across the country of new products, including the Raven, an audio crime detection device, and Live Video Integration, which provides Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) capabilities to any law enforcement agency.

“This honor and our accelerating growth is a reflection of a simple fact: Flock Safety’s solutions really work to stop crime,” said James LaCamp, Chief Financial Officer of Flock Safety. “This is driving growth across every aspect of our business, from Law Enforcement to School Safety, Community Safety to Commercial. While our revenue growth and customer count are gratifying, the number that perhaps best exemplifies our mission is that Flock Safety is now helping solve roughly 5% of all reported crimes across the U.S.”

Flock Safety is hiring across all teams in its continuing effort to Eliminate Crime. See open roles and apply here: https://www.flocksafety.com/careers.

# # #

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Flock Safety

Flock Safety is a public safety operating system that helps cities, businesses, schools, and law enforcement in thousands of communities work together to stop crime, protect privacy, and mitigate bias. We build hardware and write software that captures the objective evidence police need to solve crime. Thousands of communities across the country use our proprietary devices and cloud-based software to help law enforcement solve upwards of 5 percent of all reported crime in America. Visit www.flocksafety.com for more.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.