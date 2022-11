Oncotelic Publishes SITC Meeting 2022 Presentation Materials

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc (OTCQB:OTLC) ("Oncotelic", the "Company" or "We"), a developer of treatments for rare and orphan indications, including Parkinson’s Disease, PDAC, DIPG, and COVID-19, today announced the publication of the presentation materials from SITC 37th annual meeting held in Boston, MA on November 10th-12th, 2022 on our website (www.oncotelic.com).



Abstract Number 599: Mechanism of Action for OT-101 TGF-ß immunotherapy. https://jitc.bmj.com/content/jitc/10/Suppl_2/A626.full.pdf

“This was a rare opportunity to engage many of the key opinion leaders in the field of immuno-oncology addressing, in particular, Oncotelic’s promising anti-TGF-β antisense therapy and discuss the series of planned IIS studies including a robust and thorough assessment of various pre and post therapeutic changes in relevant genes and biomarkers” said Dr. Anthony Maida, Chief Clinical Officer - Translational Medicine, Oncotelic.

“With the successful formation of the JV, we are accelerating our clinical programs in multiple indications supported by various stakeholders including Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs). Pancreatic cancer is dear to our hearts with our previous successes ie. Abraxane and Cynviloq. We are confident that the exceptional single agent activity reported here with OT-101 would be confirmed in the coming clinical trials” opined Osmond D’Cruz PhD DABT, coauthor and Director of Drug Safety, Oncotelic.

About Dr. Osmond D’Cruz:

Dynamic, accomplished certified toxicologist with over 15 years of preclinical drug development experience in academic and biopharmaceutical settings in multiple therapeutic areas, including: oncology, HIV, contraception and immune infertility. PUBLICATIONS: 120 peer-reviewed scientific papers; 105 published Meeting Abstracts.

PATENTS AWARDED: 26 issued Patents; 18 issued US Patents. Prior Experience | Abraxis BioScience, Celgene Corporation, Sorrento Therapeutics, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Paradigm Pharmaceuticals, University of Oklahoma Medical Center, Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation

About Oncotelic

Oncotelic (f/k/a Mateon Therapeutics, Inc.), was formed in the State of New York in 1988 as OXiGENE, Inc., was reincorporated in the State of Delaware in 1992, and changed its name to Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. in 2016, and Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. Oncotelic is seeking to leverage its deep expertise in oncology drug development to improve treatment outcomes and survival of cancer patients with a special emphasis on rare pediatric cancers. Oncotelic has rare pediatric designation for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma “DIPG” (through OT-101) through its 45% joint venture, melanoma (through CA4P), and Acute Myeloid Leukemia “AML” (through OXi 4503). Oncotelic also acquired PointR Data Inc. in November 2019.

Oncotelic acquired AL-101, during the 4th quarter of 2021, for the intranasal delivery of Apomorphine. We intend to develop AL-101 for the treatment of Parkinson’s Disease ("PD"). Over 60,000 new patients are being diagnosed with PD in the United States and currently there are over 1 million patients in the US and expected to increase to over 1.2 million by 2030. In addition, approximately 10 million suffer from this disease globally. https://www.parkinson.org/Understanding-Parkinsons/Statistics. AL-101 is also being developed for Erectile Dysfunction ("ED"). ED is the most prevalent male sexual disorder globally. The percentages of men affected by ED are as follows: 14.3-70% of men aged 60 years, 6.7-48% of men aged 70 years, and 38% of men aged 80 years (Geerkens MJM et al. (2019). Eur Urol Focus. pii: S2405-4569(19)30079-3). However, with the increasing administration of PDE5 inhibitors in clinical practice, it was found that approximately 30-35% of ED patients are treatment failures (McMahon CN et al. (2006). BMJ, 332: 589-92). AL-101 is designed to target treatment failure ED patients who do not respond to PDE5 inhibitors. Through similar mechanism of action, AL-101 is being developed for Female Sexual Dysfunction ("FSD"). Female sexual dysfunction is a prevalent problem, afflicting approximately 40% of women and there are few treatment options. FSD is more typical as women age and is a progressive and widespread condition. (Allahdadi, KJ et al. (2009) Cardiovascular & hematological agents in medicinal chemistry, 7(4), 260-269). There is no available drug for the treatment of FSD. In June 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Vyleesi (bremelanotide) to treat acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder ("HSDD") in premenopausal women. This is the only available drug treatment. Vyleesi has essentially replaced the only other drug for HSDD - however, it has a long list of drug-drug interactions, including commonly used antidepressants, such as fluoxetine and sertraline. In addition, it has a black box warning regarding its use with alcohol, a combination that has been associated with hypotension and syncopal episodes. Therefore, there is an urgent need for effective therapy against FSD and HSDD.

About OT-101

Oncotelic jointly owns OT-101 with its joint venture partners Dragon and GMP Bio. OT-101 has completed seven clinical trials including one phase 2 trial for COVID-19 and two phase 2 trials in brain cancer and against pancreatic cancer. It has pediatric designation for a rare form of pediatric brain cancer known as DIPG. There are about 200-300 new cases of DIPG every year in the United States. DIPG most often occurs in children aged 5-10 years old. Treatment options are limited with surgery being contraindicated. Most children do not survive more than 2 years after diagnosis. Currently, the main treatment for DIPG is radiation therapy. Although radiation temporarily improves symptoms in most patients, it is not a cure. Palliative care or quality of life services help patients and families manage pain and other symptoms, promote quality of life, and making difficult decisions including treatment choices and end of life care.

When COVID-19 emerged in China, Oncotelic and GMP entered into a research and services agreement in February 2020 to develop and test COVID-19 antisense therapeutics. In March 2020, Oncotelic reported the anti-viral activity of OT-101. In the in vitro anti-viral activity testing performed by an independent laboratory, OT-101 displayed a 50% effective concentration (EC50) of 7.6 µg/mL and was not toxic at the highest dose of 1000 µg/mL giving a safety index (SI) value of >130, which is considered highly active and on par or superior to Remdesivir - a Gilead drug. Unlike Remdesivir, OT-101 targets not only the virus replication but also the virus induced pneumonia and fibrosis. Our Phase 2 trial was completed for OT-101 in South America. This was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study intended to evaluate the safety and efficacy of OT-101 in adult patients hospitalized with positive SARS-CoV-2 and pneumonia. As reported in November 2021, the top line data was positive for safety and efficacy.

