DFDS’ 2022 OUTLOOK RAISED BY STRONG Q3

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 30 - 16 November 2022

EBITDA outlook raised to DKK 4.8-5.0bn from DKK 4.4-4.8bn

Revenue growth outlook raised to around 45% from around 40%

DFDS’ outlook for 2022 has been raised by a stronger than expected Q3 high season for passengers and steady freight earnings for both ferry and logistics.

The 2022 outlook for EBITDA before special items is raised to DKK 4.8-5.0bn from previously DKK 4.4-4.8bn. The revenue growth outlook is raised to around 45% from previously around 40%.

DFDS’ Q3 2022 interim report will be released on 17 November 2022 at around 7.30am CET.





About DFDS

DFDS provides ferry and transport services in and around Europe, generating annual revenues of around DKK 25bn.

To over 10,000 freight customers, we deliver high reliability through ferry & port terminal services and transport & logistics solutions.

For millions of passengers, we provide safe overnight and short sea ferry services.

Our 11,000 employees are located on ferries, terminals, distribution centres, and in offices across more than 20 countries. DFDS was founded in 1866, headquartered in Copenhagen, and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.





