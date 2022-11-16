Leukapheresis Market Size to Hit $98 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report published by MarketsandMarkets, "Leukapheresis Market by Product (Devices, Filters, Membrane Separators), Leukopak (Mobilized, Non-Mobilized), Indication (ALL, NHL, Multiple Myeloma), Application (Research, Therapeutic), End User (Hospitals, Pharma, Biotech) - Global Forecast to 2027", the global leukapheresis market is projected to reach USD 98 Million by 2027 from USD 65 Million in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.5%. The global leukopaks market is projected to reach USD 784 Million by 2027 from USD 146 Million in 2022, at a CAGR of 39.8%.

Scope of the Report:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 98 million by 2027 CAGR 8.5% Historical Data 2020-2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Leukapheresis Products – By Type, By application, By end user, By region

Leukopaks – By Type, By indication, By end user, By region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Haemonetics Corporation (US)

Terumo BCT (US)

Macopharma SA (France)

Miltenyi Biotec (Germany)

Guangzhou Daji Medical Science and Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

MEDICA S.p.A (Italy)

PuriBlood Medical Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

Beijing ZKSK Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

SB-KAWASUMI LABORATORIES, INC. (Japan)

Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Pall Corporation (US)

Discovery Life Sciences, Inc. (US)

StemExpress, LLC (US)

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (US)

Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)

Caltag Medsystems Limited (UK)

ZenBio, Inc. (US)

Precision for Medicine, Inc. (US)

BioIVT (US)

Intelligent Tissue Group (Scotland)

TRINA BIOREACTIVES AG (Switzerland)

AcceGen (US)

Fisrt Choice Bio LLC (US) Key Market Opportunities Emerging economies with investments from academic institutes, pharma-biotech companies, and leading players Key Market Drivers Rising incidence and prevalence of leukemia

The increasing focus on research applications of leukopaks, increasing leukemia incidence, and more blood donations for research purposes, are some of the factors driving market growth.

In this report, the Leukapheresis Market is divided into two sub-markets, the Leukapheresis Products Market and the Leukopaks Market. The Leukapheresis Products Market is classified into four segments—type, application, end user, and region, and the Leukopaks Market is classified into four segments—type, indication, end user, and region.

Based on type, the leukapheresis products market has been segmented into devices and disposables. The rising use of leukapheresis disposables in isolating PBMCs and collecting leukopaks for research, recurrent demand of leukapheresis disposables, and rising leukapheresis based therapies for cancers, are some key drivers of the market.

Based on device type, the leukapheresis products market has been segmented into centrifugal devices, and membrane separators. The centrifugal devices segment holds the larger share of the leukapheresis products market. The large share of the centrifugal devices segment can be attributed to the increasing installation of centrifugal apheresis devices in hospitals for therapeutic apheresis.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of the leukapheresis market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The large share of North America can be attributed to factors such as the developed health infrastructure in the US and Canada, and easy access to advanced blood separation devices. The leukapheresis market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of the Asia Pacific region is attributed to the rising number of regenerative medicine and cell therapy research activities, and the betterment of life science research infrastructure in Asia Pacific countries.

Key Players:

Key players in the leukapheresis products market include Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Haemonetics Corporation (US), Terumo BCT, Inc. (US), Macopharma SA (France), and Miltenyi Biotec (Germany).

Some prominent players in the leukopaks market are Discovery Life Sciences (US), StemExpress, LLC (US), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), Caltag Medsystems Limited (UK), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), and ZenBio (US)

These companies adopted strategies such as product launches, business expansions, agreements, partnerships, and acquisitions to strengthen their presence in the Leukapheresis market.

