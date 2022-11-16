eQ Plc Managers' Transactions
16 November 2022 at 6:30 p.m.
eQ Plc (business code 1625441-9) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation from Chief Executive Officer Mikko Koskimies, who has sold the shares in accordance with this notification to Teamet Oy, an investment company fully owned by him.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Mikko Koskimies
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: eQ Oyj
LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 21205/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-11-15
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009009617
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 25000 Unit price: 22.5 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 25000 Volume weighted average price: 22.5 EUR
eQ Plc
Additional information: Juha Surve, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 9 6817 8733
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi
eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 12.3 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.
More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.