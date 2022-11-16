English Swedish

Press release

16 November 2022, 23:15

Sdiptech AB (publ) completes a directed share issue and raises proceeds of SEK 506 million

Sdiptech AB (publ) (“Sdiptech” or the “Company”) has completed a directed share issue of 2.2 million B-shares at a price of SEK 230 per share (the “Directed Share Issue”). Through the Directed Share Issue, the Company will receive gross proceeds of SEK 506 million. The subscription price has been determined through an accelerated book building procedure performed by ABG Sundal Collier AB and Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (the “Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners”). The Directed Share Issue was heavily oversubscribed. A number of Swedish and international institutional investors participated, including Skandia, Handelsbanken Fonder, Swedbank Robur Fonder and Cliens Kapitalförvaltning.

The Directed Share Issue of 2.2 million B-shares was carried out with deviation from the existing shareholders’ preferential right after a resolution by the board of directors based on the authorisation granted by the annual general meeting held on 18 May 2022. The Directed Share Issue was subscribed by Swedish and international investors, which included, among others Skandia, Handelsbanken Fonder, Swedbank Robur Fonder and Cliens Kapitalförvaltning. The subscription price in the Directed Share Issue was determined through an accelerated book building procedure lead by the Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners. The subscription price corresponds to a discount of 6.9% versus the issue day’s closing price of SEK 247.00. Through the Directed Share Issue, Sdiptech will receive gross proceeds of SEK 506 million.

The Company intends to use the proceeds to provide Sdiptech with greater flexibility to execute on its strong near and medium-term M&A pipeline. The M&A pipeline currently includes 12 potential acquisitions in late-stage discussions, with a total revenue on a yearly basis of approximately SEK 1 billion and an EBITA-margin of at least >15%. Sdiptech has acquired six companies so far in 2022, adding SEK 135 million in EBITA for 2022 and SEK 185 million since 1 October 2021, compared to Sdiptech’s financial target of acquired SEK 120-150 million in EBITA per year. With the recent acquisitions of Patol Ltd and Linesense Fire Detection Ltd building on the Company’s strong track record, the board of directors believes there is a clear opportunity for Sdiptech to continue to leverage its position in the market with its acquisition strategy, targeting high-quality businesses that increase the Company’s scale, service offerings, and capabilities, and can accelerate growth.

After the Directed Share Issue, the total number of shares in Sdiptech will increase by 2,200,000 to 39,551,348 (divided between 1,750,000 preference shares, 2,000,000 A-shares and 35,801,348 B-shares) and the share capital will increase by SEK 55,000 to SEK 988,783.70. The Directed Share Issue entails a dilution of 5.6% of the total number of shares and 3.8% of the total number of votes for existing shareholders, based on the total number of shares in the Company after the Directed Share Issue.

The board of directors is of the opinion that the proceeds contribute to a good balance of different financing sources and that the Directed Share Issue is positive for Sdiptech’s capital structure and general risk level. Prior to the Directed Share Issue, Sdiptech has also considered the possibility to raise the required equity through a rights issue. The board of directors of the Company has thereby concluded that a rights issue would be significantly more time-consuming and entail significantly higher costs and increased exposure to potential market volatility compared to the Directed Share Issue. Unlike a rights issue, the Directed Share Issue has also broadened the shareholder base and provided the Company with new reputable institutional owners, which the board of directors considers to be of benefit to Sdiptech and the general liquidity in the share. In the light of the above, the board of directors has made the assessment that a Directed Share Issue with deviation from the shareholders’ preferential rights was the most favorable alternative for Sdiptech and in the best interest of the Company’s shareholders. As the subscription price in the Directed Share Issue was determined through a bookbuilding procedure, the board of directors assesses that the subscription price reflects current market conditions and demand.

In connection with the Directed Share Issue, the Company has undertaken, with customary exceptions, not to issue additional shares for a period of 180 calendar days after closing of the Directed Share Issue. Board members and persons of the management holding shares and/or warrants have undertaken not to sell any shares in the Company for a period of 60 calendar days after closing of the Directed Share Issue, with customary exceptions.

Advisors

ABG Sundal Collier AB and Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in connection with the Directed Share Issue. Baker McKenzie Advokatbyrå KB acted as legal advisor to Sdiptech and White & Case acted as legal advisor to the Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners.

For additional information, please contact:

Jakob Holm, CEO, +46 761 61 21 91, jakob.holm@sdiptech.com

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

Sdiptech’s common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech’s preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348. Further information is available on the Company's website: www.sdiptech.se

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 3,200 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

This is information that Sdiptech AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was provided by the contact persons above for publication 16 November 2022, 23:15 CET.

