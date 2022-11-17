English Finnish

Tulikivi Corporation

Financial Calendar





TULIKIVI CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17 NOVEMBER 2022 1:00 PM



Tulikivi Corporation financial reporting in 2023

Tulikivi Corporation will publish its 2022 Financial Statements Release on 3 March 2023. The Annual Report will be published on the company’s website during the week starting on 27 March 2023. The Annual General Meeting will be held on 27 April 2023.

The following reports will be published in 2023:

- Interim Report for January–March 5 May 2023

- Half Year Financial Report for January–June 18 August 2023

- Interim Report for January–September 3 November 2023

TULIKIVI CORPORATION

Board of Directors

Further information: Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, tel. +358 (0)207 636 555

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.tulikivi.com



